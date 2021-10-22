CPEC project enters into its 3rd phase: Sher Ali

LAHORE: Chairman National Assembly Parliamentary Committee for China Pakistan Economic Corridor Sher Ali Arbab said on Thursday that the project has entered into its 3rd phase.

While addressing a seminar Sher Ali called for increasing the pace of work on CPEC as its completion on time is in the interest of both nations. The seminar was organized with the collaboration of the National Assembly Secretariat, Punjab Board of Investment, Planning and Development Board and Friedrish Ebert Stiftung Pakistan and attended by Acting Council General China, provincial ministers, members of parliament and investors from both countries.

He also said that the Federal government has constituted a parliamentary committee on CPEC in order to formulate meaningful proposals to face the challenges of CPEC. Chairman Sher Ali Arbab said that positive proposals regarding CPEC discussed in the seminar will be implemented. He called for organising such seminars and conferences in other provinces. He said a national conference on CPEC would be held in Islamabad.

Sher Ali Arbab further said Punjab is the largest province of Pakistan having great investment opportunities and cooperation between Punjab and the federal government would be enhanced for exploring more investment as CPEC is a game-changer for Pakistan.

Secretary-General Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Ahsan Iqbal said that our currency should be strengthened if we want to make Pakistan an investment-friendly destination for the world. He said that it is very unfortunate that governor State Bank of Pakistan is saying that overseas are happy with the devaluation. He also said that devaluation brings a storm of inflation adding that devaluation increases uncertainty which is not good for the economy.

Ahsan said that infrastructure development was the priority till 2020 under China Pakistan Economic Corridor. He further said that the now government should focus on the completion of the projects by 2025. Addressing the seminar, Finance Minister Makhdom Hashim Jawan Bakht said special economic zones in Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad are going to be established with Chinese investment under CPEC. He said that the government of Punjab will provide the best facilities to the local and foreign investors.

Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Nong Rong while addressing the seminar through video link said Pakistan-China friendship was spreading over decades and economic cooperation was increasing with every passing movement. He further said numerous infrastructure projects had also been completed under CPEC in Punjab relating to industries, transport and energy sector.

FES country head Jochen Hippler also addressed the seminar. Later on, a dialogue was also held relating to agriculture, industry and other sectors and experts gave their proposals reiterating to enhance cooperation in the technology sector and initiating joint ventures with Chinese companies.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian Gerdezi, Secretary Agriculture Punjab, agriculture experts and progressive farmers also attended the seminar. Provincial Minister Agriculture in his address said agriculture is the backbone of Pakistan and 19.3 GDP share is obtained from the agriculture sector. Agricultural sector has made tremendous progress during the present government has introduced high-tech technology in the field of agriculture to enhance economic growth. Minister Agriculture said CPEC would help the agriculture sector to boost the national economy.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Asad Rehman Gillani while addressing the seminar said Pakistan has 3.5 million registered farmers and the government was making all-out efforts to provide subsidies to farmers for maximum crop production and during the current year record bumper crops have been produced and new varieties of wheat and rice have been introduced which would help to increase per acre yield leading to prosperity of the farmers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021