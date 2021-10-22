Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Thursday (October 21, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 21.10.2021 VALUE 21.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1205% PA 0.6295% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months -0.0825% PA 0.6675% PA For 12 months 0.0421% PA 0.9171% PA For 2 Years 0.0421% PA 1.4171% PA For 3 Years 0.0421% PA 1.6671% PA For 4 years 0.0421% PA 1.9171% PA For 5 years 0.0421% PA 2.0421% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 21.10.2021 VALUE 21.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months -0.0341% PA 0.7159% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1693% PA 0.9193% PA For 12 Months 0.4780% PA 1.3530% PA For 2 Years 0.4780% PA 1.8530% PA For 3 Years 0.4780% PA 2.1030% PA For 4 years 0.4780% PA 2.3530% PA For 5 years 0.4780% PA 2.4780% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 21.10.2021 VALUE 21.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3200% PA 1.0700% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2846% PA 1.0346% PA For 12 Months 0.2316% PA 1.1066% PA For 2 Years 0.2316% PA 1.6066% PA For 3 Years 0.2316% PA 1.8566% PA For 4 years 0.2316% PA 2.1066% PA For 5 years 0.2316% PA 2.2316% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 21.10.2021 VALUE 21.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1668% PA 0.5832% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1860% PA 0.5640% PA For 12 Months 0.1895% PA 0.6855% PA For 2 Years 0.1895% PA 1.1855% PA For 3 Years 0.1895% PA 1.4355% PA For 4 Years 0.1895% PA 1.6855% PA For 5 years 0.1895% PA 1.8105% PA ========================================================

