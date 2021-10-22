ANL 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.67%)
ASC 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.02%)
ASL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.5%)
BOP 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.49%)
BYCO 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
FCCL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
FNEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
GGGL 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
GGL 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.6%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.47%)
JSCL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.49%)
KAPCO 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.09%)
KEL 3.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.68%)
MLCF 35.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.31%)
NETSOL 103.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.20 (-4.77%)
PACE 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.91%)
PAEL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.04%)
PIBTL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.61%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
PRL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.26%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
SNGP 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.66%)
TELE 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.45%)
TRG 130.36 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-2.79%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.33%)
BR100 4,763 Increased By ▲ 46.96 (1%)
BR30 20,671 Decreased By ▼ -168.62 (-0.81%)
KSE100 45,821 Increased By ▲ 321.94 (0.71%)
KSE30 18,006 Increased By ▲ 181.61 (1.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,328
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,826
62224hr
1.4% positivity
Sindh
466,750
Punjab
438,433
Balochistan
33,149
Islamabad
106,571
KPK
177,132
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

Recorder Report 22 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Thursday (October 21, 2021).

========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
                         BBA BID           MAXIMUM RATES
                          RATES           FOR PAYMENT OF
                                             INTEREST BY
                                              AUTHORISED
                                                 DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS         VALUE 21.10.2021   VALUE 21.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months          -0.1205% PA            0.6295% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 Months          -0.0825% PA            0.6675% PA
For 12 months           0.0421% PA            0.9171% PA
For  2 Years            0.0421% PA            1.4171% PA
For  3 Years            0.0421% PA            1.6671% PA
For  4 years            0.0421% PA            1.9171% PA
For  5 years            0.0421% PA            2.0421% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING       VALUE 21.10.2021   VALUE 21.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 Months          -0.0341% PA            0.7159% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.1693% PA            0.9193% PA
For 12 Months           0.4780% PA            1.3530% PA
For  2 Years            0.4780% PA            1.8530% PA
For  3 Years            0.4780% PA            2.1030% PA
For  4 years            0.4780% PA            2.3530% PA
For  5 years            0.4780% PA            2.4780% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO                 VALUE 21.10.2021   VALUE 21.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.3200% PA            1.0700% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.2846% PA            1.0346% PA
For 12 Months           0.2316% PA            1.1066% PA
For  2 Years            0.2316% PA            1.6066% PA
For  3 Years            0.2316% PA            1.8566% PA
For  4 years            0.2316% PA            2.1066% PA
For  5 years            0.2316% PA            2.2316% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN         VALUE 21.10.2021   VALUE 21.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.1668% PA            0.5832% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.1860% PA            0.5640% PA
For 12 Months           0.1895% PA            0.6855% PA
For  2 Years            0.1895% PA            1.1855% PA
For  3 Years            0.1895% PA            1.4355% PA
For  4 Years            0.1895% PA            1.6855% PA
For  5 years            0.1895% PA            1.8105% PA
========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Barclays Barclays bid Barclays bank Barclays bid rate

Comments

Comments are closed.

Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

Bank account attachment: Senate panel asks FBR to withdraw orders

ADB to provide $600m to Ehsaas programme

UN sets up trust fund for ‘people’s economy’

Transit trade talks with India under way: Dawood

KE seeks Rs3.45/unit increase under FCA

Pakistan retained on FATF ‘grey list’ again

Pak-Afghan trade, border issues discussed

FBR serves notice to beggar

Tarin-led team summoned over ‘untamed’ inflation

OGDCL discovers gas reservoirs in Balochistan’s Kohlu district

Read more stories