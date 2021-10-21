ANL 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.05%)
ASC 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
ASL 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.91%)
BOP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.54%)
BYCO 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.87%)
FFBL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.39%)
FFL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.31%)
FNEL 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.24%)
GGGL 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GGL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.91%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
JSCL 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
KAPCO 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.38%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.58%)
MDTL 2.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.94%)
NETSOL 106.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.07%)
PACE 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.3%)
PAEL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.14%)
PIBTL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
POWER 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.73%)
SNGP 41.36 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.83%)
TELE 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.12%)
TRG 131.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.64%)
UNITY 30.36 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.71%)
WTL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.15%)
BR100 4,814 Increased By ▲ 97.36 (2.06%)
BR30 20,941 Increased By ▲ 101.44 (0.49%)
KSE100 46,116 Increased By ▲ 616.15 (1.35%)
KSE30 18,128 Increased By ▲ 303.95 (1.71%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,328
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,826
62224hr
1.4% positivity
Sindh
466,750
Punjab
438,433
Balochistan
33,149
Islamabad
106,571
KPK
177,132
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Truck maker Volvo profit beats forecast, but chip woes linger

Reuters 21 Oct 2021

STOCKHOLM: Sweden's AB Volvo beat third-quarter core earnings expectations on Thursday, boosted by strong demand for its trucks even as lingering chip shortages hampered production.

Shortages of components and freight capacity had resulted in production disruptions and increased costs, Volvo said in a statement.

It also cautioned it expected further disruptions and stoppages, both in truck production and in other parts of the group.

While recovering strongly, the group's sales and adjusted earnings remained below pre-pandemic levels.

JP Morgan said Volvo had produced a "solid set of results," despite the disruptions.

"Despite limited visibility in the supply chain and semi-conductor shortages still impacting the industry in 2H21, we expect consensus expectations to move slightly higher," the investment bank said in a note.

Volvo, which competes with Germany's Daimler and Traton, said order intake of its trucks, including brands such as Mack and Renault, fell 4% from a year earlier.

It forecast European heavy truck market registrations would rise to 280,000 trucks in 2021, and to 300,000 trucks next year.

It expects the US market to reach 270,000 trucks this year, and 300,000 trucks in 2022.

Volvo had previously forecast registrations in both Europe and the United States at 290,000 trucks this year.

Adjusted operating profit at the company, which also makes construction equipment, buses and engines, rose to 9.40 billion Swedish crowns ($1.09 billion) from 7.22 billion a year earlier, beating the 8.87 billion expected by analysts.

A global shortage of semiconductors has hit large swaths of the manufacturing sector, not least the vehicles industry, and has prevented Volvo from fully capitalising on robust demand.

Daimler Trucks said this month it would continue to sell fewer vehicles than it could have in the coming year as chip shortages hamper production.

AB Volvo

Comments

1000 characters

Truck maker Volvo profit beats forecast, but chip woes linger

Power tariff raise under FCA imminent

Aid for Afghanistan: Taliban win backing from 10 regional states

Four security personnel martyred in IED explosion in Bajaur: ISPR

Investment cooperation in green development: Pakistan, China may sign three-year pact

Meeting vaccination target a must to prevent 5th Covid-19 wave: Asad Umar

Reduction in oil, ghee prices: Govt, PVMA finalise MoU

Flights cancelled, schools closed as China fights virus outbreak

Digital mode of payment: PAA, PBC point out implementation challenges

FBR to notify revised valuation of immovable property by November

Afghan central bank reserves: Taliban won’t be allowed access: US

Read more stories