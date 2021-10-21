ANL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.93%)
ASC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASL 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.48%)
BOP 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
BYCO 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
FCCL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
FFBL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.43%)
FFL 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
FNEL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
GGGL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
GGL 28.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.84%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
JSCL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.24%)
KAPCO 27.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.34%)
KEL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.89%)
MLCF 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
NETSOL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.25%)
PACE 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.3%)
PAEL 27.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
PTC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
SNGP 41.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TELE 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.71%)
TRG 131.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.78 (-2.07%)
UNITY 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 2.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.36%)
BR100 4,761 Increased By ▲ 44.51 (0.94%)
BR30 20,783 Decreased By ▼ -56.53 (-0.27%)
KSE100 45,662 Increased By ▲ 162.61 (0.36%)
KSE30 17,923 Increased By ▲ 98.91 (0.55%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,328
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,826
62224hr
1.4% positivity
Sindh
466,750
Punjab
438,433
Balochistan
33,149
Islamabad
106,571
KPK
177,132
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Australia accuses China of undermining world trade

AFP 21 Oct 2021

SYDNEY: Australia delivered a withering denunciation of China's trade policies Thursday, accusing Beijing of undermining the World Trade Organization and foot-dragging on promised economic reforms.

During a usually routine WTO review in Geneva, Canberra's representatives said China had benefited "significantly" from 20 years of WTO membership but was not keeping its end of the bargain.

In an unusually blunt statement made public after the meeting, Canberra insisted a slew of sanctions on Australian goods were politically motivated and showed a "growing gap between China's rhetoric and its actions".

In the last 18 months, China has imposed restrictions on a long list of Australian exports as political relations between the two countries have hit their lowest point in a generation.

"China has increasingly tested global trade rules and norms by engaging in practices that are inconsistent with its WTO commitments," the Australian government said in a statement.

"By undermining agreed trade rules China also undermines the multilateral trading system on which all WTO members rely."

Australian officials also revealed for the first time that the list -- barley, coal, copper ores, cotton, hay, logs, rock lobsters, sugar, wine, beef, citrus fruit, grains, and table grapes-- now includes dairy products and infant formula.

Experts see China's sanctions on Australia as a thinly veiled message to countries across the Pacific: that challenging Beijing politically will come with serious economic cost.

Canberra has long pushed back against China's efforts to assert influence in the region -- banning telecom tech titan Huawei from key contracts, questioning how the Covid-19 pandemic began, announcing a massive increase in military spending and curbing Chinese "influence operations" in Australia.

At the closed-door Geneva meeting, China reportedly vowed to accelerate efforts to open its markets and implement a "more proactive import policy".

But Australia insisted China's "market-oriented reforms have not progressed" in the last few years.

This December will mark 20 years since China joined the WTO, an event policymakers in Washington had hoped would bind China to Western-designed international institutions and spur political reform.

Two decades on, access to China's market remains tightly controlled, state-back-firms dominate many sectors of the economy and the Communist Party retains an iron grip on power.

President Xi Jinping -- who has instigated several crackdowns on potential adversaries -- is expected to be granted an unprecedented third five-year term as General Secretary at a key party meeting next year.

China australia Trade Xi Jinping WTO

Comments

1000 characters

Australia accuses China of undermining world trade

Aid for Afghanistan: Taliban win backing from 10 regional states

Four security personnel martyred in IED explosion in Bajaur: ISPR

Investment cooperation in green development: Pakistan, China may sign three-year pact

Meeting vaccination target a must to prevent 5th Covid-19 wave: Asad Umar

Reduction in oil, ghee prices: Govt, PVMA finalise MoU

Afghan central bank reserves: Taliban won’t be allowed access: US

Digital mode of payment: PAA, PBC point out implementation challenges

FBR to notify revised valuation of immovable property by November

New auto policy: ‘Ministry likely to take draft to govt for approval in 2 weeks’

Forex requirement of Diamer-Bhasha Dam project: $500m raised by Wapda through Green Eurobond: Elahi

Read more stories