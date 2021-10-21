CM praises navy for thwarting nefarious designs of Indian navy

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid tributes to Pakistan Navy for thwarting the nefarious designs of the Indian Navy and termed the Pak Navy officials as the pride of the nation.

In a statement, the CM said India has again exposed its wicked face to the world by making a futile attempt to intrude into Pakistan’s territorial waters. The nation is proud of the professional abilities of the Pak Navy and the coward enemy should remember that the whole nation is fully united to give a befitting reply to any aggression. Meanwhile, the 220 million people are standing like a solid rock with the armed forces of Pakistan, the CM concluded.

Moreover, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif also paid tribute to Pakistan Navy for timely detection of Indian submarine and expulsion from Pakistani borders

