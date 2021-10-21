ANL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.26%)
ASC 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
ASL 18.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-6.15%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.77%)
FFBL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.69%)
GGGL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.68%)
GGL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.82%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.54%)
JSCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.19%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (8.13%)
NETSOL 108.95 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (7.39%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.57%)
PAEL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (5.62%)
PIBTL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
POWER 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.32%)
PRL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
PTC 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
SNGP 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.48%)
TELE 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
TRG 134.10 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (4.48%)
UNITY 29.85 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.04%)
WTL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (11.4%)
BR100 4,716 Increased By ▲ 108.86 (2.36%)
BR30 20,840 Increased By ▲ 565.69 (2.79%)
KSE100 45,499 Increased By ▲ 870.01 (1.95%)
KSE30 17,825 Increased By ▲ 368.99 (2.11%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,312
1224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,204
55424hr
1.32% positivity
Sindh
466,432
Punjab
438,271
Balochistan
33,138
Islamabad
106,543
KPK
177,038
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan calls for extending humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Recorder Report 21 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, on Wednesday, reiterated its call for extending humanitarian support to Afghanistan and underscored the importance of aid and economic assistance to avert humanitarian and financial crisis in the war-torn country.

This was reiterated during the 3rd Meeting of the Moscow Format, in Moscow, in which Pakistan was represented by Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador (retd) Muhammad Sadiq, according to a statement of the Foreign Office.

The meeting, hosted by Russia, was attended by China, Pakistan, Iran, India, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan, and a high-level Afghan delegation.

Ambassador Sadiq conveyed that Pakistan’s constructive role in the Afghan peace process is well-recognised and acknowledged by the international community.

He highlighted that peace in Afghanistan will benefit the entire region in terms of stability, secure borders, enhanced connectivity, return of refugees and countering terrorism.

He emphasised that there was an urgent need to extend humanitarian support to Afghanistan for which international community must step up its efforts.

Ambassador Sadiq underscored the importance of aid and economic assistance to avert humanitarian and financial crisis in the war-torn country.

The Special Representative reiterated Pakistan’s firm belief that peace goes hand-in-hand with prosperity and economic stability.

He emphasised that after all these years, the people of Afghanistan need and deserve peace, progress and prosperity. And the international community must generously help them to walk on that path, the statement added.

The United States, which was also invited by Russia did not attend the meeting, citing logistical reasons.

In his opening address to the meeting, which was also attended by a delegation of the Taliban, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov deplored the US skipping of the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Foreign Office terrorism Sergey Lavrov Humanitarian Aid

Comments

Comments are closed.

Pakistan calls for extending humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Aid for Afghanistan: Taliban win backing from 10 regional states

Investment cooperation in green development: Pakistan, China may sign three-year pact

IMF talks ‘progressing around various pillars of programme’

Reduction in oil, ghee prices: Govt, PVMA finalise MoU

Forex requirement of Diamer-Bhasha Dam project: $500m raised by Wapda through Green Eurobond: Elahi

Q1FY22: CA posts $3.4bn deficit on higher imports

Biden picks career diplomat for top posting in Pakistan

Afghan central bank reserves: Taliban won’t be allowed access: US

Khalilzad quits

Bitcoin hits record above $66,000 on Wall Street debut

Read more stories