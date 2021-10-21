ANL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.26%)
Post-monsoon rains likely from tomorrow

Recorder Report 21 Oct 2021

Karachi: The first major post-monsoon rains with a snowfall is likely in the country’s upper and central parts from this Friday through Oct 24, the Met Office said on Wednesday.

It said that a westerly wave is expected to enter upper and central parts of the country on Friday that may stir rain and wind-thundershowers and snowfall.

This, the mountainous parts of the country may see a snowfall of the season.

The westerly wave may scale down daytime temperature rapidly across the country particularly in the upper parts over the forecast period.

The Met said that Islamabad, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Mianwali may witness rain, windstorms and snowfall from Friday to Sunday, namely Oct 22 to Oct 24.

In addition, the first rainy spell of the fall is also expected in Khushab, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Bhakkar, Layyah, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir over the period.

Heavy falls with hailstorms have also been forecast for in Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Sheikhupura between Friday night and Saturday.

Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Khanpur, Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Ziarat, and Loralai may undergo wind-thunderstorm with light rain between Friday night and Saturday.

Windstorms may destroy vulnerable structures in the upper and central parts of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

monsoon rains met office weather forecast Weather pakistan

