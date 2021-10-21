Ogra organises talk on ‘Seeratun Nabi (PBUH)’

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) organised a special talk on “Seeratun Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him)” at its head office on October 20, 2021.

The event was held in light of the desire of Prime Minister Imran Khan seeking the whole nation to celebrate Eid-i-Milad to enlighten everyone on the life and teachings of the holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

The Chairman Masroor Khan, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority and Member (Gas), Member (Oil) and senior officers including the OGRA staff attended the event. Allama Sheikh Muhammd Qasim (Director Idara Taleemat-e-Quran, Rawalpindi) delivered speech on the life and teachings of the holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and also highlighted other social aspects, including tolerance, kindness, and patience in light of the character of the holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

