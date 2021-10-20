ANL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.26%)
ASC 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
ASL 18.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-6.15%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.77%)
FFBL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.69%)
GGGL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.68%)
GGL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.82%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.54%)
JSCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.19%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (8.13%)
NETSOL 108.95 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (7.39%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.57%)
PAEL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (5.62%)
PIBTL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
POWER 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.32%)
PRL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
PTC 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
SNGP 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.48%)
TELE 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
TRG 134.10 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (4.48%)
UNITY 29.85 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.04%)
WTL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (11.4%)
BR100 4,716 Increased By ▲ 108.86 (2.36%)
BR30 20,840 Increased By ▲ 565.69 (2.79%)
KSE100 45,479 Increased By ▲ 849.67 (1.9%)
KSE30 17,812 Increased By ▲ 356.7 (2.04%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,312
1224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,204
55424hr
1.32% positivity
Sindh
466,432
Punjab
438,271
Balochistan
33,138
Islamabad
106,543
KPK
177,038
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT wheat may hover below key resistance at $7.45-1/2

Reuters 20 Oct 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT December wheat may hover below a strong resistance at $7.45-1/2 per bushel, or retreat again towards a support at $7.35-1/2.

The resistance is identified as the 61.8% projection level of a wave c from $7.28-1/2. Even though this wave may extend to $7.56-1/4, its failure to overcome this barrier on Tuesday suggests a completion of its first part.

The contract is expected to consolidate within a range of $7.35-1/2 to $7.45 for at least a few days before choosing its next direction.

A break above $7.45-1/2 could open the way towards $7.56-1/4.

On the daily chart, a projection analysis on the uptrend from $6.77 reveals a similar resistance at $7.41-1/4, the 38.2% level.

It appears the attempt to break this resistance will be successful. However, until wheat stands firm above the Tuesday high of $7.45-1/4, the break will not be considered valid.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

CBOT CBOT wheat CBOT corn CBOT soyoil

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT wheat may hover below key resistance at $7.45-1/2

Pakistan's current account deficit narrows to $1.11 billion in September

Covid-19: Pakistan reports lowest single-day tally in a year

China eyes coal market intervention to curb price spikes

Noor Mukadam murder: Zahir's parents challenge indictment in IHC

Biden picks career diplomat Donald Blome for top posting in Pakistan

Facebook plans to change its name, says The Verge

PML-N files intra-court appeal in IHC against 60-day oath-taking limit

ADB-backed Rider raises $2.3 million in seed round

13 killed in Damascus army bus bombing: state media

Grenade targets Taliban vehicle in Afghan capital, injures 6: officials

Read more stories