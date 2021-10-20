ANL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.26%)
CAA takes action against local carriers for cancelling scheduled domestic flights

BR Web Desk 20 Oct 2021

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has taken action against four airlines including the national carrier for cancelling scheduled domestic flights.

In a statement, the CAA said that it has decided to withhold all international chartered flight permission of these carriers including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Serene Air, Airblue and AirSial.

The decision comes after the authority found that “airline operators engaged in the operation of scheduled domestic flights within Pakistan have been cancelling confirmed scheduled domestic flights on the pretext of operational reasons and thereafter utilising aircraft for the conduct of international chartered operation in-lieu of scheduled domestic flights”.

The CAA found that out of 1,145 domestic flights, 383 domestic flights were cancelled since October 1, 2021, a total percentage of 33.4%.

The authority also directed airlines that prior to requesting any permission for international chartered flights, “airline operators will submit an undertaking to this office that domestic flight schedule approved for any ongoing scheduling season will be operated with a minimum flight regularity and punctuality of 90% and 80%, respectively".

“Cancellation of domestic flights, if any, will only be made consequent upon technical reasons or force majeure circumstances.”

The CAA added that flight cancellation on the pretext of technical reasons will only be allowed subject to its confirmation from its Airworthiness Directorate.

The CAA added that commercial interest in operating international flight operations may be enticing in the current times but, the authority is responsible to uphold the spirit of public convenience and necessity.

CAA slams foreign air carriers for 'overbooking'

“In the same connection, an adequate balance between domestic flight operations and international flight operations is mandatory which does not only follow along the vision contained in National Aviation Policy -2019 but also allows airline operators to fulfill the obligation towards our travelling public.”

