ANL 16.23 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.78%)
ASC 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.14%)
ASL 18.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-6.4%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.74%)
FCCL 17.84 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.06%)
FFBL 23.38 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.54%)
FFL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.83%)
FNEL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.26%)
GGGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.21%)
GGL 29.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.17%)
HUMNL 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.4%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.47%)
KAPCO 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.72%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.19%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (8.13%)
NETSOL 106.07 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (4.55%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.76%)
PAEL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.49%)
PIBTL 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
POWER 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.07%)
PRL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.56%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.09%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-3.53%)
TELE 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
TRG 134.20 Increased By ▲ 5.85 (4.56%)
UNITY 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.82%)
WTL 2.53 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (10.96%)
BR100 4,720 Increased By ▲ 112.46 (2.44%)
BR30 20,898 Increased By ▲ 624.35 (3.08%)
KSE100 45,371 Increased By ▲ 741.21 (1.66%)
KSE30 17,754 Increased By ▲ 298.18 (1.71%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,312
1224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,204
55424hr
1.32% positivity
Sindh
466,432
Punjab
438,271
Balochistan
33,138
Islamabad
106,543
KPK
177,038
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Floods, landslides kill 116 in India and Nepal

AFP 20 Oct 2021

DEHRADUN: More than 100 people have died following several days of massive flooding and landslides in India and Nepal, officials said Wednesday, with scores more missing.

In Uttarakhand in northern India, officials said that 46 people had died in recent days with 11 missing. In Kerala in the south chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the death toll had hit 39 there.

At least 30 of those in Uttarakhand were killed in seven separate incidents in the Nainital region early Tuesday, after cloudbursts -- an ultra-intense deluge of rain -- triggered a series of landslides and destroyed several structures.

Five of the dead were from a single family whose house was buried by a massive landslide, local official Pradeep Jain told AFP.

In Nepal, disasters management division official Humkala Pandey said: "In the last three days, there have been 31 deaths from floods and landslides triggered by heavy post-monsoon rainfalls across the country. Forty-three people are missing."

He added: "It's still raining in many places. We are still compiling data from the field. The death toll could go up further."

Nepal landslides massive flooding landslides kill 116

Comments

1000 characters

Floods, landslides kill 116 in India and Nepal

Covid-19: Pakistan reports lowest single-day tally in a year

China eyes coal market intervention to curb price spikes

Biden picks career diplomat Donald Blome for top posting in Pakistan

Facebook plans to change its name, says The Verge

Pakistan will have to follow rule of law, meritocracy to become ideal welfare state: PM Imran

China, Pakistan and Russia promise aid for Taliban but no recognition on eve of Moscow talks

13 killed in Damascus army bus bombing: state media

Nation celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi with religious zeal

Navy thwarts Indian submarine’s attempt to enter Pakistani waters: ISPR

Afghanistan's economic collapse could prompt refugee crisis: IMF

Read more stories