Hong Kong stocks open higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares kicked off Tuesday morning with more gains following a healthy Wall Street lead fuelled by optimism over corporate earnings.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.24 percent, or 61.50 points, to 25,471.25.

Hong Kong stocks finish on high note

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.16 percent, or 5.84 points, to 2,400.79, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.05 percent, or 1.25 points, to 2,400.79.