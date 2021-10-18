ANL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.38%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.31%)
ASL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
BYCO 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.05%)
FCCL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.97%)
FFBL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
FNEL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.95%)
GGGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.96%)
GGL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.18%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.02%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
MDTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
MLCF 32.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.33%)
NETSOL 101.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-4.29%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3%)
PAEL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-5.15%)
PIBTL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.45%)
POWER 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.75%)
PRL 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.66%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
SILK 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
TELE 16.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 128.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-5.47%)
UNITY 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.05%)
WTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5%)
BR100 4,607 Decreased By ▼ -60.66 (-1.3%)
BR30 20,274 Decreased By ▼ -617.96 (-2.96%)
KSE100 44,629 Decreased By ▼ -192.08 (-0.43%)
KSE30 17,456 Decreased By ▼ -65.93 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,280
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,047
66324hr
1.66% positivity
Sindh
465,819
Punjab
437,974
Balochistan
33,128
Islamabad
106,469
KPK
176,886
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Easypaisa creates fraud awareness campaign

BR Web Desk 18 Oct 2021

Pakistan’s mobile wallet, mobile payments and branchless banking services provider easypaisa has created a fraud awareness campaign, a move that comes amid the rise of scamming incidents in the country.

Pakistan has witnessed a rise in cases where criminals, pretending to be bank officers or representatives of financial institutions, get access to phone numbers of account holders. After a few innocent questions, these people manage to get a hold of crucial information including the PIN that gives them access to funds held inside those accounts. Lack of awareness and access to quality information are huge reasons why people fall for these scams.

In a bid to counter the situation, which results in massive losses to account holders, easypaisa is playing its role to spread awareness, and promoted the term ‘Pin Chor’ to make the name sticky and memorable.

How does this happen?

Every time you perform a transaction on easypaisa, you receive a One-time password (OTP), or a PIN code - your payment is only confirmed, and money is only deducted from your account after you have entered this OTP. The PIN CHORs know this, and unfortunately, most unsuspecting people do not know this. The PIN CHOR performs a transaction from your account, and when the OTP is sent to your number, the PIN CHOR pretends to be someone from the bank, or a security agency, and persuades you to tell him the PIN you have just received.

If you tell them the PIN, you will lose all your money.

What is easypaisa doing about it?

Easypaisa app has a Strong cyber security framework and mechanism. This mechanism includes, for your protection a special One Time Password. Easypaisa has launched a Nationwide campaign to make people aware about the value of this PIN code or One Time Password

The campaign:

Make the words, “OTP PIN” synonymous with “FRAUD”. We have come up with an idea to create a term that is immediately sticky in the mind of customers.

The campaign idea is simple, giving scammers a title to denounce them. Hence, the term Pin Chor.

The Ad:

The ad shows multiple different Pakistanis in different settings and ages and then shows them getting calls by these so-called PIN CHORS. But in our ad, instead of people falling for their trap, our protagonists actually recognise the thieves.

Easypaisa says the campaign is aimed at raising public awareness through all possible platforms.

easypaisa

Comments

1000 characters

Easypaisa creates fraud awareness campaign

Pakistan to host 50-over Asia Cup in 2023, confirms PCB chairman Ramiz Raja

Policeman martyred, 17 injured in blast outside Quetta's Balochistan University

Pakistan wishes for enduring relationship with the US: COAS

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee weakens to record level, closes at 172.78

Colin Powell dies of Covid-19 complications

Pakistan-IMF talks have not failed, says Tarin

Malala sends letter to Taliban one month after girls' school ban

PM Imran, COAS briefed on Covid response, vaccination drive in NCOC visit

China denies report of hypersonic missile test, says tested space vehicle

Notification issued: Shaukat Tarin appointed advisor to PM on finance and revenue

Read more stories