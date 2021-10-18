Zameen.com holds property sales event in Islamabad

Islamabad: Pakistan’s leading real estate enterprise Zameen.com recently organised a 2-day-long Property Sales Event (PSE) at a private hotel in Islamabad. A large number of people attended the event, however, all government-sanctioned SOPs for the prevention of COVID-19 were observed by the attendees and the event organisers.

The two-day affair featured exclusive deals for 20+ premium real estate projects – for which Zameen.com is the exclusive sales and marketing partner. Some of these projects (masterminded by top real estate builders) include Grande Palladium, 68 High Street, Canary Residency, Elite Tower, Emporium Square, Grand Gallery, Grand Hills, Mall of Enclave, Mall of Gujrat, River Courtyard (featuring Ramada by Wyndham), Roman Grove, RJ’s Lifestyle, Tomorrow Land Country Club & Resort, Vin Tower 2 and V9 Mall & Residency.

Speaking on the occasion, Zameen.com’s Senior Director Sales (North) Hasan Danish stated that the main objective of these events is to bring the finest property projects with high potential for profits under one roof, and to the attention of the interested investors. He went on to say that the company has earned its reputationby presenting the best and most trustworthy projects to the public.

Zameen.com Director Project Sales (North) Khurram Hussain also addressed the ceremony and said that the company has contributed credible efforts in the field of project sales and to the national real estate sector, by extension. He added that growth in the real estate industry of Pakistan leads to growth in over 50 allied industries.

At the conclusion of the event, Zameen.com’s Sales Experts took the time to present a statistical overview of the current market situation, in addition to providing information on safe and secure real estate investment opportunities in the city and beyond. The efforts of Zameen.com in this regard were appreciated by the large crowd of attendees at the event.