ANL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.38%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.31%)
ASL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
BYCO 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.05%)
FCCL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.97%)
FFBL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
FNEL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.95%)
GGGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.96%)
GGL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.18%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.02%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
MDTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
MLCF 32.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.33%)
NETSOL 101.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-4.29%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3%)
PAEL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-5.15%)
PIBTL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.45%)
POWER 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.75%)
PRL 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.66%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
SILK 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
TELE 16.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 128.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-5.47%)
UNITY 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.05%)
WTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5%)
BR100 4,607 Decreased By ▼ -60.66 (-1.3%)
BR30 20,274 Decreased By ▼ -617.96 (-2.96%)
KSE100 44,629 Decreased By ▼ -192.08 (-0.43%)
KSE30 17,456 Decreased By ▼ -65.93 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,280
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,047
66324hr
1.66% positivity
Sindh
465,819
Punjab
437,974
Balochistan
33,128
Islamabad
106,469
KPK
176,886
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Zameen.com holds property sales event in Islamabad

Press Release 18 Oct 2021

Islamabad: Pakistan’s leading real estate enterprise Zameen.com recently organised a 2-day-long Property Sales Event (PSE) at a private hotel in Islamabad. A large number of people attended the event, however, all government-sanctioned SOPs for the prevention of COVID-19 were observed by the attendees and the event organisers.

The two-day affair featured exclusive deals for 20+ premium real estate projects – for which Zameen.com is the exclusive sales and marketing partner. Some of these projects (masterminded by top real estate builders) include Grande Palladium, 68 High Street, Canary Residency, Elite Tower, Emporium Square, Grand Gallery, Grand Hills, Mall of Enclave, Mall of Gujrat, River Courtyard (featuring Ramada by Wyndham), Roman Grove, RJ’s Lifestyle, Tomorrow Land Country Club & Resort, Vin Tower 2 and V9 Mall & Residency.

Speaking on the occasion, Zameen.com’s Senior Director Sales (North) Hasan Danish stated that the main objective of these events is to bring the finest property projects with high potential for profits under one roof, and to the attention of the interested investors. He went on to say that the company has earned its reputationby presenting the best and most trustworthy projects to the public.

Zameen.com Director Project Sales (North) Khurram Hussain also addressed the ceremony and said that the company has contributed credible efforts in the field of project sales and to the national real estate sector, by extension. He added that growth in the real estate industry of Pakistan leads to growth in over 50 allied industries.

At the conclusion of the event, Zameen.com’s Sales Experts took the time to present a statistical overview of the current market situation, in addition to providing information on safe and secure real estate investment opportunities in the city and beyond. The efforts of Zameen.com in this regard were appreciated by the large crowd of attendees at the event.

Comments

1000 characters

Zameen.com holds property sales event in Islamabad

Pakistan to host 50-over Asia Cup in 2023, confirms PCB chairman Ramiz Raja

Policeman martyred, 17 injured in blast outside Quetta's Balochistan University

Pakistan wishes for enduring relationship with the US: COAS

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee weakens to record level, closes at 172.78

Colin Powell dies of Covid-19 complications

Pakistan-IMF talks have not failed, says Tarin

Malala sends letter to Taliban one month after girls' school ban

PM Imran, COAS briefed on Covid response, vaccination drive in NCOC visit

China denies report of hypersonic missile test, says tested space vehicle

Notification issued: Shaukat Tarin appointed advisor to PM on finance and revenue

Read more stories