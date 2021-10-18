Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari reveals son's name, a tribute to late uncle and grandfather

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, the daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari and late ex-prime minister Benazir Bhutto, has finally revealed the name of her newborn son and it's a sweet tribute to her ancestors.

The baby boy's name — Mir Hakim Mahmood Choudhry, born last week in the United Arab Emirates — pays tribute to her late maternal uncle Mir Murtaza Bhutto as well as Zardari's late paternal grandfather Hakim Ali Zardari, revealed the new mother on Monday on her social media.

Zardari and husband Mahmood Choudhry announced the birth of their son on Instagram and Twitter last Monday, saying the little one was born on October 10. She later revealed the little one was born nearly a month prematurely and in a neonatal intensive care unit.

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari is grateful for all the love for her new baby boy

“Thank you for all the love and celebrations welcoming our little baby boy to the world,” wrote Zardari on Twitter. She added that the little one was due on Nov 8 “but decided his own birthday and surprised us all on Oct 10”.

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari welcomes baby boy