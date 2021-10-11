Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari welcomes baby boy

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, the daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari and late ex-prime minister Benazir Bhutto, has been blessed with a baby boy.

"We are happy to announce the birth of our baby boy," Bakhtawar said in a Twitter message.

According to Bakhtawar's official Twitter account, the baby was born on October 10.

Reacting to the announcement, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari welcomed their uncle and aunt titles on their Twitter handles.

Many other Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders also congratulated the couple.

Bakhtawar had tied the knot earlier this year amid fanfare, albeit with Covid restrictions.