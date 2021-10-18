ANL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.38%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.31%)
ASL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
BYCO 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.05%)
FCCL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.97%)
FFBL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
FNEL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.95%)
GGGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.96%)
GGL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.18%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.02%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
MDTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
MLCF 32.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.33%)
NETSOL 101.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-4.29%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3%)
PAEL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-5.15%)
PIBTL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.45%)
POWER 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.75%)
PRL 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.66%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
SILK 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
TELE 16.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 128.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-5.47%)
UNITY 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.05%)
WTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5%)
BR100 4,607 Decreased By ▼ -60.66 (-1.3%)
BR30 20,274 Decreased By ▼ -617.96 (-2.96%)
KSE100 44,629 Decreased By ▼ -192.08 (-0.43%)
KSE30 17,456 Decreased By ▼ -65.93 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,280
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,047
66324hr
1.66% positivity
Sindh
465,819
Punjab
437,974
Balochistan
33,128
Islamabad
106,469
KPK
176,886
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may test resistance at $83.64

Reuters 18 Oct 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a resistance at $83.64 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $84.47.

The contract has broken a resistance at $82.81.

The break significantly increases the chance of a further rise to $84.47. A rising channel suggests the target of $84.47 as well.

Strategically, this target will be confirmed when oil breaks the immediate resistance at $83.64.

Brent oil may test resistance zone of $85.04-$85.14

As long as oil stays above the support zone of $82.49-$82.81, the target at $84.47 will remain intact.

A break below $82.81 may cause a fall into $81.79-$82.49 range.

On the daily chart, the contract has broken a key a resistance at $81.78. It is highly likely to extend into a range of $88.50-$90.57.

Wave pattern suggests the progress of a powerful wave 3, which shows little sign of completion.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

oil us

Comments

1000 characters

US oil may test resistance at $83.64

Pakistan to host 50-over Asia Cup in 2023, confirms PCB chairman Ramiz Raja

Policeman martyred, 17 injured in blast outside Quetta's Balochistan University

Pakistan wishes for enduring relationship with the US: COAS

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee weakens to record level, closes at 172.78

Colin Powell dies of Covid-19 complications

Pakistan-IMF talks have not failed, says Tarin

Malala sends letter to Taliban one month after girls' school ban

PM Imran, COAS briefed on Covid response, vaccination drive in NCOC visit

China denies report of hypersonic missile test, says tested space vehicle

Notification issued: Shaukat Tarin appointed advisor to PM on finance and revenue

Read more stories