PPPA, InfraZamin sign MoU

LAHORE: InfraZamin Pakistan Limited (InfraZamin) and the Punjab Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) of the Government of Punjab executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) identifying mutual areas of cooperation and collaboration.

The MOU was signed by Maheen Rahman, CEO InfraZamin and Amjad Ali Awan, CEO PPPA. The MOU broadly covers areas of cooperation between PPPA and InfraZamin to explore potential opportunities in identifying infrastructure projects that can be supported by InfraZamin's credit guarantees and collaboration for capacity building with the objective of creating awareness for the financing and completion of infrastructure projects for different stakeholders of PPPA projects.

The MOU lays the foundation for development of a road map for bringing bankable infrastructure projects to the local financing market under the public private partnership framework. Sectors of focus include health, education, sanitation, water and water treatment, renewable energy, logistics and supply chain.

