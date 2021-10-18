ANL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.23%)
ASC 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
ASL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.8%)
BOP 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
BYCO 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.33%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.86%)
FFBL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.73%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.64%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 16.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.27%)
GGL 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.67%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.69%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
KEL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.79%)
MLCF 33.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.07%)
NETSOL 102.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.93%)
PACE 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
PAEL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.68%)
PIBTL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.18%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
PRL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.63%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.84%)
TELE 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.04%)
TRG 132.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-2.49%)
UNITY 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.17%)
WTL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.42%)
BR100 4,665 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-0.07%)
BR30 20,601 Decreased By ▼ -291.3 (-1.39%)
KSE100 44,878 Increased By ▲ 56.3 (0.13%)
KSE30 17,562 Increased By ▲ 40.59 (0.23%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,280
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,047
66324hr
1.66% positivity
Sindh
465,819
Punjab
437,974
Balochistan
33,128
Islamabad
106,469
KPK
176,886
Rain likely in various parts of country

APP 18 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Rain wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over high mountains is expected at isolated places in northeastern Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir on Monday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the period. According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting northern parts of the country and may persist during the next 24 hours. Continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However rain- thunderstorm occurred in Gilgit-Baltistan. The rainfall recorded was Astore 29 mm, Chillas 10, Babu Sar 06, Bunji 02, Hunza 01, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 08, Muzaffarabad 07, Kotli 06, Rawlakot 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 14, Kakul 05, Chitral 02, Malam Jabba 01, Punjab: Murree, Mangla 03 and Jhelum 01mm. The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Turbat and Sibi 39 C.

