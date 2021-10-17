ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
ASC 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.94%)
ASL 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2%)
BOP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
BYCO 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
FFBL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.82%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.51%)
GGL 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.94%)
JSCL 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
KAPCO 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
KEL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
MDTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.09%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
NETSOL 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.44%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.78%)
PAEL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.76%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PRL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.33%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
TELE 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
TRG 135.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.61%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.91%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By ▲ 50.21 (1.09%)
BR30 20,892 Increased By ▲ 107.28 (0.52%)
KSE100 44,822 Increased By ▲ 487.85 (1.1%)
KSE30 17,521 Increased By ▲ 178.45 (1.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,269
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,264,384
72024hr
1.61% positivity
Sindh
465,486
Punjab
437,793
Balochistan
33,120
Islamabad
106,445
KPK
176,774
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bayern smash five past Leverkusen to reclaim top spot in Bundesliga

Reuters 17 Oct 2021

LEVERKUSEN: Bayern Munich thrashed Bayer Leverkusen 5-1 on Sunday as Julian Nagelsmann's side ran riot and silenced a stunned BayArena, scoring five goals by halftime to reclaim top spot in the Bundesliga from Borussia Dortmund.

A brace each from Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry moved Bayern up to 19 points, one point ahead of Dortmund while Leverkusen remain third with 16.

Bayern took the lead with just three minutes on the clock from a set piece when an unmarked Dayot Upamecano crossed the ball into the six-yard box where Lewandowski scored with a neat back-heeled flick.

Lewandowski made it 2-0 at the half-hour mark when a Bayern counter-attack allowed left back Alphonso Davies to dribble his way into the box towards the Polish striker, who simply stuck a leg out to tap the ball into the net.

Bayern then scored three goals in three minutes with Thomas Mueller scoring from point blank range before Gnabry scored twice, benefiting from a Mueller assist and then a lay off from Leon Goretzka as Leverkusen failed to deal with the press.

Bayern Munich win ninth Bundesliga title in a row

Manuel Neuer kept Leverkusen at bay with some fine saves but he was finally beaten 10 minutes after the restart when Patrik Schick was released down the right channel by Florian Wirtz and the Czech forward fired a shot that went in off the post.

Leverkusen substitute Lucas Alario had the ball in the net in the dying stages but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Bayern Munich Bayer Leverkusen

Comments

1000 characters

Bayern smash five past Leverkusen to reclaim top spot in Bundesliga

PM Imran will complete five-year term in office: Sheikh Rashid

Shehbaz claims talks with IMF failed, demands reversal of power, petrol rate hike

Crucial approval needed for setting up of CPEC Tower

GST on TDS: Power Division seeks legal opinion

Whole country cannot be run on subsidy, says Fawad

Shift to digital payments: Steel sector urges Tarin to extend grace period to six months

Fake bank accounts case: Zardari prima facie 'involved' in Rs8.3bn 'suspicious' transactions: AC

FBR working on plan to rightsize PRAL

Seven of a family killed in Muzaffargarh fire incident

Maqsood helps Oman thrash Papua New Guinea in T20 World Cup opener

Read more stories