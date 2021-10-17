ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
Russia scrambles fighter jet to escort US military plane

Reuters 17 Oct 2021

MOSCOW: A Russian MiG-31 fighter jet has been scrambled to escort a US B-1B strategic bomber over the Sea of Japan, TASS news agency reported on Sunday citing the Russian military, just days after an incident with a US naval destroyer in the same region.

It said the bomber had not breached the Russian border.

Russia said on Friday one of its military vessels chased away a US destroyer that attempted to violate Russian territorial waters during Russian-Chinese naval drills in the Sea of Japan, something Washington said was false.

