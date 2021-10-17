ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
ASC 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.94%)
ASL 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2%)
BOP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
BYCO 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
FFBL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.82%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.51%)
GGL 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.94%)
JSCL 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
KAPCO 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
KEL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
MDTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.09%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
NETSOL 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.44%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.78%)
PAEL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.76%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PRL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.33%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
TELE 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
TRG 135.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.61%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.91%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By ▲ 50.21 (1.09%)
BR30 20,892 Increased By ▲ 107.28 (0.52%)
KSE100 44,822 Increased By ▲ 487.85 (1.1%)
KSE30 17,521 Increased By ▲ 178.45 (1.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,269
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,264,384
72024hr
1.61% positivity
Sindh
465,486
Punjab
437,793
Balochistan
33,120
Islamabad
106,445
KPK
176,774
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

US diplomat's separate meetings with Shehbaz, Maryam show PML-N split

Ali Hussain 17 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: A clear divide has become apparent between top cadres of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as Maryam Nawaz and her uncle Shehbaz Sharif preferred to hold separate meetings with the US diplomat, bringing the evident fissures into public domain once again.

The United States charge d'affaires Angela Aggeler visited PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz followed by her interaction with party president Shehbaz Sharif at a scheduled luncheon meeting on Thursday.

The meetings by the US diplomat, according to diplomatic sources, was part of the American Embassy's routine consultations with country's political parties to take input from them about the prevailing political situation in the wake of continued delay in notification of appointment of new Director General, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

"This is a routine process in which foreign diplomats hold meetings with politicians, the same way Pakistani diplomats meet with US congressmen," a diplomatic source said.

However, separate meetings with the PML-N leadership - Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz - has once again put the spotlight on the differences within the party, allegedly dividing the PML-N between two camps, one led by Shehbaz and another by Maryam.

In a statement, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, refuted these speculations, terming these as "baseless" and "fake" following the two meetings. She requested the media to refrain from speculating on "indoor" meetings of the party.

The two separate press statements and the photographs/visuals released to the media by the party spokesperson revealed that Maryam was accompanied by party leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Pervez Rasheed, Khurram Dastgir, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Tariq Fatimi and Bilal Kiyani while there was no mention or visual of any other leader during Shehbaz's meeting with the US diplomat.

Talking to Business Recorder on condition of anonymity, a PML-N lawmaker said that it was not the first time that cracks within the party ranks are being discussed in the public domain.

"No doubt, difference of opinion exists in every political party but these should be discussed and resolved in close-door meetings instead of in public," he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shehbaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz PML N PMLN Angela Aggeler

Comments

Comments are closed.

US diplomat's separate meetings with Shehbaz, Maryam show PML-N split

Whole country cannot be run on subsidy, says Fawad

Crucial approval needed for setting up of CPEC Tower

Shift to digital payments: Steel sector urges Tarin to extend grace period to six months

Fake bank accounts case: Zardari prima facie 'involved' in Rs8.3bn 'suspicious' transactions: AC

Confusion regarding NAB jurisdiction to be removed: Akbar

PSM seeks NOC from Nepra to transfer generation licence to Steel Corp

Uzbekistan, Taliban hold talks on trade, aid

TCP issues new sugar tender

Govt blames global price rise, rupee depreciation for hikes

'Relatively less increase' made in fuel prices: Gill

Read more stories