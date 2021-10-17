ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
Cash, valuables worth Rs30.9m looted from various areas of capital city

Fazal Sher 17 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Robbers, thieves and armed snatchers looted cash and valuables worth Rs30.9 million from various areas of the federal capital during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, robbers stuck at 18 different locations and stole cash and valuables worth Rs9,420,000 and armed persons snatched cash, mobile phone, and gold ornament from 10 people at gunpoint worth Rs975,000 during the period under review.

Similarly, gangs of auto thieves also remained active in the city during the last week and snatched or stole 20 vehicles including 14 motorbikes worth millions of rupees from various localities of the city.

In the last week, auto thieves, stole over six cars bearing registration numbers, AJC-553 belonging to Zahoor Ahmed, ACK-726 belonging to Lal Bacha, ACG-725 belonging to Ahmed Zaman, RG-891 belonging to Waqar Masi, RLC-254 belonging to Muhammad Shauib, and ATR-294 belonging to Abdul Aziz.

During the last week, carjackers stole 14 bikes including,AOL-339 belonging to Naveed, APL-925 belonging to Kamran,BM-5145 belonging to Mubassher Ahmed,GTK-7655 belonging to Naveed, Nasir, AGH-6291 belonging to Seed Muhammad, LEQ 957 belonging to Umer Farooq, BHP-975 belonging to Ali Raza, RIP-6532 belonging to Arab Ali, AFC-4037 belonging to Muhammad Zubair, AKU-705 belonging to Noor Khan, AEC-4265 belonging to Azhar Hussain, RIM-18 belonging to Shahid Iqbal, 9929 belonging to Naseer, and MJ-2525 belonging to Rahman Ullah.

Criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Golra, Kohsar, Industrial Area, Noon, and Sihala police stations. During the last week, Golra police station registered four cases of robbery, two cases of auto theft and two cases of snatching at gunpoint.

Unidentified persons stole a mobile phone, laptop, and foreign currency worth Rs490,000 belonging to Muhammad Jawad. During another incident, accused Allah Dad and others stole buffaloes worth Rs1,000,000 from Shamim Akhtar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

