ZTBL, GB govt join hands to boost agriculture tourism

ISLAMABAD: Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) and Gilgit-Baltistan government have joined hands to boost agriculture tourism for making the mountainous region as the true tourism capital of Pakistan, said a press release.

Top management of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) on Friday concluded its two days visit to Gilgit-Baltistan sharing new products specifically designed for the hilly areas with GB government besides announcing additional Rs1.1 billion for the farmers in the mountainous area. President ZTBL Muhammad Shahbaz Jameel along with his senior management briefed various stakeholders including Chief Minister GB Muhammad Khurshid Khalid about the new initiatives being taken by the bank in line with the vision and directives of Prime Minster of Pakistan Imran Khan and Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin.

