Cotton Spot Rates
17 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (October 16, 2021).
===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate Ex-Gin Upcountry Spot Rate Spot Rate Difference
For Price Ex-Karachi Ex. KHI. As Ex-Karachi
on 15-10-2021
===========================================================================
37.324 kg 14,300 180 14,480 14,280 +200/-
Equivalent
40 kgs 15,325 193 15,518 15,304 +214/-
===========================================================================
