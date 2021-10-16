FBR receives record 2.6m tax returns with Rs48.6bn deposits

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has received a staggering number of 2.6 million returns and collected Rs48.6 billion tax with returns as against 1.8 million returns and 29.6 billion tax paid with returns on 8th December, 2020. This signifies 45 percent growth in filing of tax returns while 64 percent growth in tax paid with returns.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has received the highest number of returns ever in its history on 15th October, 2021. As the 15 days extended deadline ended at midnight on Friday, the FBR had already received a staggering number of 2.6 million returns.

However, the FBR had received only 0.5 million returns and Rs9.8 billion tax with returns on 15th October, 2020, registering almost five times higher growth both in returns filed and tax paid with returns on the same date, last year.

Therefore, it is quite reassuring to witness that the FBR is already zeroing in on 3.0 million total returns received and 54.7 billion tax collected with returns against the entire TY20, as on 30th June, 2021.

This phenomenal growth has been made possible through a robust strategy and a comprehensive print and electronic media campaign launched by the FBR. It was further reinforced by a vibrant campaign launched through national heroes, celebrities and public figures whose video messages went viral on social media.

In yet another innovative initiative, the FBR had mobilised all cellular companies to deliver a bilingual customized SMSs to their combined 128.6 million subscribers across the country.

