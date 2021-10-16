ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
ASC 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.94%)
ASL 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2%)
BOP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
BYCO 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
FFBL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.82%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.51%)
GGL 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.94%)
JSCL 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
KAPCO 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
KEL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
MDTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.09%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
NETSOL 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.44%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.78%)
PAEL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.76%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PRL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.33%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
TELE 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
TRG 135.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.61%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.91%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By ▲ 50.21 (1.09%)
BR30 20,892 Increased By ▲ 107.28 (0.52%)
KSE100 44,822 Increased By ▲ 487.85 (1.1%)
KSE30 17,521 Increased By ▲ 178.45 (1.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,252
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,263,664
89324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
465,175
Punjab
437,572
Balochistan
33,114
Islamabad
106,402
KPK
176,650
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NA informed: Rs270bn released for erstwhile Fata's development so far

Recorder Report 16 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly was informed on Friday that the federal government had so far given Rs270 billion for the development of erstwhile federally-administered tribal areas (Fata).

Responding to a calling attention notice regarding non-allocation of additional three percent of National Finance Commission (NFC) award to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa for the uplift of erstwhile Fata, Zain Qureshi, the parliamentary secretary for finance, said Rs97.6 billion has been released in 2019-20, while Rs121.1 billion in 2020-21 for the development of erstwhile FATA.

During the current fiscal year, he added, the government had allocated Rs129.7 billion, of which about Rs51.5 billion had already been released for the uplift of areas. He said Rs129.7 billion allocated for the current financial year stood four percent to the divisible pool.

To a question, he said that during the last meeting, the federal cabinet had requested the NFC to take up the issue of giving three percent to erstwhile Fata, and on the request of the cabinet, the issue was included in the agenda.

He said the NFC had constituted a sub-group under the supervision of the finance minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to look into the matter, adding it had also been decided that till the decision of the NFC, the federal government would provide funds for development of erstwhile Fata.

He said the 8th and 9th NFC Awards had so far not been announced, while work on the 10th NFC Award was under way and all the provinces should contribute their share for the development of tribal districts.

The chair referred the matter to the concerned standing committee for further deliberation and report back to the house. During the discussion, the opposition benches pointed out the quorum and after counting it was found that the house was not in order, leaving the chair with no option but to adjourn the house till Monday at 4pm.

The house did not consider legislative agenda including two ordinances and one government bill. Moreover, five motions for consideration of as many bills in the joint sitting of the parliament, a calling attention notice and a motion of thanks to the president remained unaddressed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

National Assembly Federal Government FATA NFC award National Finance Commission

Comments

Comments are closed.

NA informed: Rs270bn released for erstwhile Fata's development so far

Govt increases petrol price by Rs10.49 per litre

Govt only focused on saving itself: Maryam Nawaz

UN says Taliban to announce plans for girls' education 'soon'

US offers to pay relatives of 10 killed in botched Afghan drone strike

Work on Dasu project resumes

IS claims deadly suicide attack on mosque in Kandahar

Former Iranian central bank chief sentenced to 10 years on corruption charges

Right-wing group urges India to regulate platforms, cryptocurrency

Those named in the Pandora, Panama papers: SC urged to ask FBR to seek sources of funds

India fears Taliban fallout in IIOJK

Read more stories