PCB unveils Team Pakistan's new jersey ahead of T20 World Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled on Friday the official jersey of the Pakistan cricket team for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021.

The jersey launch comes the same day the national cricket team departed for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to participate in the mega event that is to be played in Oman and the UAE from October 17 to November 14.

The jersey follows the traditional green and yellow scheme with a hint of army camouflage in the base.

A day earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also launched India's official kit for the T20 World Cup.

Unlike Pakistan, the Indian cricket board unveiled the official jersey in a grand fashion with a scintillating light show at the Burj Khalifa, Dubai.

Pakistan will kick off its T2WC campaign with a match against India on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium.