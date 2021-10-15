ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
ASC 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.94%)
ASL 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2%)
BOP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
BYCO 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
FFBL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.82%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.51%)
GGL 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.94%)
JSCL 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
KAPCO 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
KEL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
MDTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.09%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
NETSOL 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.44%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.78%)
PAEL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.76%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PRL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.33%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
TELE 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
TRG 135.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.61%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.91%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By ▲ 50.21 (1.09%)
BR30 20,892 Increased By ▲ 107.28 (0.52%)
KSE100 44,822 Increased By ▲ 487.85 (1.1%)
KSE30 17,521 Increased By ▲ 178.45 (1.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,228
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,262,771
1,08624hr
2.03% positivity
Sindh
464,746
Punjab
437,316
Balochistan
33,108
Islamabad
106,357
KPK
176,501
Tokyo stocks close up more than 1.8%

AFP Updated 15 Oct 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks jumped more than 1.8 percent Friday thanks to a weak yen and US rallies, with focus shifting to corporate earnings and Japan's upcoming general election.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.81 percent, or 517.70 points, to 29,068.63. Over the week, it gained 3.6 percent.

The broader Topix index advanced 1.86 percent, or 36.96 points, to 2,023.93, and added 3.2 percent from a week before.

"Rallies in US shares are one of the factors behind today's gain," said Daiwa Securities chief technical analyst Eiji Kinouchi.

Tokyo stocks open higher extending US rallies

"A weak yen is also supporting exporters," Kinouchi told AFP.

The dollar fetched 114.07 yen in Asian afternoon trade, up from 113.67 yen in New York late Thursday.

A cheaper yen is good for Japanese exporters as it makes their products more competitive abroad while inflating profits when repatriated.

Investor focus is moving towards earnings reports and the October 31 election, as well as fresh pandemic stimulus promised by new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Okasan Online Securities said.

In Tokyo, Sony jumped 2.66 percent to 12,890 yen after Taiwan's TSMC, the world's largest contract microchip maker, unveiled plans to build a plant in Japan with reports saying Sony would be a partner in the project.

Exporters, including automakers, gained ground. Nissan rose 1.27 percent to 587.8 yen with Toyota up 0.40 percent at 1,993.5 yen.

Fast Retailing, the operator of casual wear giant Uniqlo, lost 0.12 percent to 72,780 yen after it reported a record annual net profit and predicted an even better performance this year, but with its operating profit forecast missing market expectations.

Tokyo stocks

