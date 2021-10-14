ANL 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.41%)
ASC 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.64%)
ASL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.81%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.12%)
BYCO 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.74%)
FCCL 17.39 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (8.01%)
FFBL 21.47 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.22%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (7.97%)
FNEL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.84%)
GGGL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.19%)
GGL 29.85 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (8.15%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.27%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2%)
KAPCO 28.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.8%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.99%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (10.55%)
MLCF 33.42 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (8.33%)
NETSOL 107.55 Increased By ▲ 5.48 (5.37%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (9.76%)
PAEL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (9.24%)
PIBTL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.99%)
POWER 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.94%)
PRL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.55%)
PTC 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
SNGP 42.06 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.16%)
TELE 16.54 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.64%)
TRG 138.00 Increased By ▲ 7.49 (5.74%)
UNITY 28.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (7.55%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (19.51%)
BR100 4,618 Increased By ▲ 160.79 (3.61%)
BR30 20,785 Increased By ▲ 1114.17 (5.66%)
KSE100 44,334 Increased By ▲ 1111.9 (2.57%)
KSE30 17,343 Increased By ▲ 461.95 (2.74%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,201
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,261,685
1,01624hr
2.12% positivity
Sindh
464,142
Punjab
437,032
Balochistan
33,100
Islamabad
106,312
KPK
176,366
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Swiss President expects global tax deal approval to take at least a year

  • We need time for our internal response....It could easily take more than a year, says Parmelin
Reuters 14 Oct 2021

BERN: Switzerland will need at least a year to gain domestic approval for new tax measures to conform with a 15% global minimum corporate tax rate, Swiss President Guy Parmelin told Reuters.

The Swiss finance ministry called for more time and legal certainty last week after the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said 136 countries had approved the deal, due to be implemented by 2023.

Parmelin said on Thursday that the deal, which has at its core a 15% minimum business tax rate, would take some time to be accepted in Switzerland, whose low business tax regime has attracted scores of multinational companies.

"You have to change the (Swiss) constitution, which means an obligatory referendum and you have to have a double majority in favour of it, both the cantons and the population," he said.

"We need time for our internal response....It could easily take more than a year," he added on the sidelines of a Foreign Press Association in Switzerland press conference in Bern.

Finance leaders from the G20 major economies on Wednesday endorsed the global deal on corporate taxation.

Biden to meet with Pope Francis, push for global minimum tax at G20 in Rome

And Swiss finance minister Ueli Maurer, who took part in the talks, told Swiss broadcaster SRF in an interview published on Thursday that introducing a minimum corporate tax rate in Switzerland "should be feasible".

"We estimate that about 200 companies headquartered in Switzerland would be affected," he said, adding that several thousand companies also had foreign subsidiaries whose legal basis would need to be amended.

But the question of how the deal is implemented is "fundamentally still open", Maurer said, adding that ideas are being discussed with tax authorities in the 26 Swiss cantons and with companies, while voicing hope that there would be some "leeway" in how the tax base is assessed.

Maurer also said that an exemption for small- and medium sized enterprises posed some issues, although these were not insurmountable.

Minimum tax rate of 15%: Milestone global corporate tax deal finally gets agreement

"I think it can be solved without a referendum because ultimately the adjustments will not be as big as we had feared," Maurer said.

"We will probably need three years with the consultation, the legislation in parliament and the adjustment in the cantons. That's pretty fast by our standards," he added.

global tax deal global corporate tax deal Swiss finance ministry

Comments

1000 characters

Swiss President expects global tax deal approval to take at least a year

KSE-100 sees its best day of the year, gains 1,112 points

PIA suspends Afghan operations citing Taliban interference

No misunderstanding between Army, govt over ISI chief's appointment: Fawad

FO condemns Indian home minister's 'irresponsible and provocative statement'

US Chargé d’affaires meets Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz in Lahore

Turkey says ready to help but not recognise Taliban

Pakistan's rupee falls to 171.2 against US dollar

Islamabad court indicts Zahir, others in Noor Mukadam murder case

Turkish lira hits record low as Erdogan sacks central bankers

US to ship 2.4 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Pakistan

Read more stories