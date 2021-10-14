ANL 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.41%)
ASC 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.64%)
ASL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.81%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.12%)
BYCO 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.74%)
FCCL 17.39 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (8.01%)
FFBL 21.47 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.22%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (7.97%)
FNEL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.84%)
GGGL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.19%)
GGL 29.85 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (8.15%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.27%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2%)
KAPCO 28.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.8%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.99%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (10.55%)
MLCF 33.42 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (8.33%)
NETSOL 107.55 Increased By ▲ 5.48 (5.37%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (9.76%)
PAEL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (9.24%)
PIBTL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.99%)
POWER 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.94%)
PRL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.55%)
PTC 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
SNGP 42.06 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.16%)
TELE 16.54 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.64%)
TRG 138.00 Increased By ▲ 7.49 (5.74%)
UNITY 28.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (7.55%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (19.51%)
BR100 4,618 Increased By ▲ 160.79 (3.61%)
BR30 20,785 Increased By ▲ 1114.17 (5.66%)
KSE100 44,334 Increased By ▲ 1111.9 (2.57%)
KSE30 17,343 Increased By ▲ 461.95 (2.74%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,201
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,261,685
1,01624hr
2.12% positivity
Sindh
464,142
Punjab
437,032
Balochistan
33,100
Islamabad
106,312
KPK
176,366
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Equity markets climb on upbeat start to US earnings

AFP 14 Oct 2021

LONDON: Asian and European markets rose Thursday, boosted by a healthy start to the US earnings season ahead of more big-name results, as investors also tracked global inflationary pressures.

Oil rebounded close to Monday's multi-year peaks after the International Energy Agency lifted global demand forecasts -- and cited shortages of natural gas and coal that are sparking a switch to crude.

"Today we can expect reports from a variety of banks including Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Bank of America," said XTB analyst Walid Koudmani.

"These results could set the stage for what to expect in the coming weeks of earnings season and could give an indication of how institutions performed recently, as rising costs and uncertainty in markets worried investors."

Traders followed a broadly positive lead from Wall Street after JP Morgan Chase third-quarter earnings beat expectations.

Delta Air Lines saw a profitable third quarter despite warning over the impact of fuel prices, while BlackRock posted better-than-expected results.

"Earnings season gives investors a chance to ignore some of the noise and market narratives and get into actual numbers," added Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson.

"Only this time we expect the corporate reporting season to underline the inflation narrative."

Traders are meanwhile bracing for the end of an era of cheap cash, as inflation continues to surge on the back of supply chain problems and improving demand.

After a year and a half of ultra-loose monetary policies from the world's central banks, which helped spur a rebound from the pandemic collapse and send equities flying, concern about consistently high price rises is forcing officials to tighten their belts.

Several have already started -- including South Korea and New Zealand, with Singapore joining in on Thursday -- but all eyes are on the Federal Reserve, with minutes from its most recent meeting showing it plans to move either next month or December.

A higher-than-expected reading on US consumer inflation pushed the case for a November start to tapering its massive bond-buying programme, but the main question on traders' lips is now when it will begin to hike interest rates.

"Wednesday's still-elevated consumer price index marks about six months' worth of hot inflation data -- suggesting that inflation is not as transitory as many investors previously expected," said Nancy Davis of Quadratic Capital Management.

"The overall inflation story is being driven by supply-chain disruptions and a swift rise in prices, due to the labour shortage."

Most Asian markets up on recovery hopes but tightening in view

On Thursday, China said factory-gate inflation had in September hit its highest level in a quarter of a century owing to a spike in commodity costs and rocketing demand as economies reopen.

And with China a crucial exporter to the world, there are concerns the rises will transfer to other economies.

Key figures around 1030 GMT

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.7 percent at 7,193.33 points

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.8 percent at 15,374.36

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.8 percent at 6,648.38

EURO STOXX 50: UP 1.1 percent at 4,128.96

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.5 percent at 28,550.93 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.1 percent at 3,558.28 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: Closed for holiday

New York - Dow: FLAT at 34,377.81 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1610 from $1.1594 at 2100 GMT

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3723 from $1.3659

Euro/pound: DOWN at 84.60 from 84.88 pence

Dollar/yen: UP at 113.35 yen from 113.25 yen

Brent North Sea crude: UP 1.3 percent at $84.22 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.3 percent at $81.47 per barrel

European stocks asian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Equity markets climb on upbeat start to US earnings

KSE-100 sees its best day of the year, gains 1,112 points

PIA suspends Afghan operations citing Taliban interference

No misunderstanding between Army, govt over ISI chief's appointment: Fawad

FO condemns Indian home minister's 'irresponsible and provocative statement'

US Chargé d’affaires meets Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz in Lahore

Turkey says ready to help but not recognise Taliban

Pakistan's rupee falls to 171.2 against US dollar

Islamabad court indicts Zahir, others in Noor Mukadam murder case

Turkish lira hits record low as Erdogan sacks central bankers

US to ship 2.4 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Pakistan

Read more stories