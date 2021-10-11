ANL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-8.05%)
Senior PML-N leader Pervaiz Malik passes away in Lahore

  • Funeral prayers will be offered on Tuesday at 9 am
BR Web Desk 11 Oct 2021

Senior PML-N leader and member of National Assembly Pervaiz Malik passed away in Lahore after suffering a heart attack, it was reported on Monday.

Malik, who was PML-N's Lahore president, had been ill for a long period of time. Despite his deteriorating health condition, he had been looking after affairs on the direction of the party leadership.

The late PML-N leader's funeral prayers will be offered tomorrow (Tuesday) at 9 am at the ground near Gaddafi Stadium.

In a condolence message, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over Malik's death, saying the party had lost a sincere leader and a good man. "He was a sincere brother, friend, and ally and his demise is a great loss," Shehbaz added.

He added that Malik's services for the country, the nation, and democracy would be remembered forever. "He was a valuable asset of the party and it will not be possible to fill the gap he has left behind," he said.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said he was "greatly saddened" by the news and praised the PML-N leader as a "sophisticated, sociable and loving person". "You will be missed," Chaudhry said.

Malik was elected as MNA in the 2018 general elections from the NA 133 seat. The PML-N stalwart had secured 89,678 votes and defeated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Ejaz Chaudhry who secured 77,231 votes.

Between 1997 and 2018, Malik served as a Member of the National Assembly. He was appointed as Minister for Commerce and Textile during PML-N's tenure.

