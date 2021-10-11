Governor rejects early general election demand

LAHORE: Rejecting the demand of early general elections, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Sunday that the demand of the political opponents for holding early elections is not valid in any case. The government will complete its constitutional term, the governor said in a statement.

Acknowledging the role of Mohsin Pakistan Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan in making Pakistan a nuclear power state, he said the late was a hero of the Pakistani nation.

Since PTI has come to power, opposition parties have been dreaming of overthrowing the government but their dreams will never come true, he said, adding: "There is no chance for pre-mature elections, the people have given us mandate for 5 years and opposition should play its role as given in constitution." He asked the opposition parties to support the government on electoral reforms to make the next general elections in the country transparent instead of protesting in the streets. The Overseas Pakistanis have the constitutional and democratic right to vote which they must get, he asserted.

Expressing grief over the demise of Mohsin Pakistan Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, the governor said that Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan has played an exemplary role in making Pakistan a nuclear power. The nation will always remember this hero who made the defense of Pakistan invincible. May Allah grant him with highest ranks in Jannah. Our deepest condolences are with the family of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, he added.

