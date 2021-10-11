ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
Former PAF chief Farooq Feroze Khan passes away

INP 11 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and former Chief of Air staff, Air Chief Marshal Farooq Feroze Khan died of cardiac arrest in Islamabad. He was 82. Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Pakistan Air Force expressed his profound grief on the sad demise of former Chief of the Air Staff Farooq Feroze Khan.

The Air Chief extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal bliss of the departed soul. Lauding the meritorious services of the late Air Chief Marshal, CAS said that ACM (Retd) Farooq Feroze Khan was an epitome of professional excellence and grace, and would remain a role model for the coming generations of PAF officers, airmen and civilians alike.

Born on 17 August, 1939 Farooq Feroze Khan joined PAF after completing his Senior Cambridge from PAF Public School, Sargodha and was selected for training at the USAF Academy. He was commissioned in PAF on 04 January, 1959 in the 27th GD(P) Course. A graduate of Fighter Leaders School, Khan commanded No 9 Squadron, No 33 Wing and two fighter bases i.e. PAF bases, Sargodha and Masroor.

He also had the distinction of commanding a Fighter Wing in the United Arab Emirates Air Force for three years. He participated in both 1965 & 1971 wars; and was awarded Sitara-e-Basalat for his bravery and valour. He was also decorated with Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military), Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military), Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military).

