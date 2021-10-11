Prices of poultry, wheatflour, sugar, other food items soar

PESHAWAR: Prices of poultry, flour, sugar, vegetable, fruits and other important food items have risen sharply in the local market, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

Price of live chicken has sky-rocketed which is available at Rs256/- per kg in the retail market, against the previous price of Rs231/- per kg in the previous week, the survey noted. It added farm eggs are being sold at Rs200/- per dozen.

Likewise, the butchers have also sharpened their knives as they are charging self-imposed rates. According to the survey, cow meat was being sold at Rs550-600/- per kg while mutton beef was available within range of Rs1300-1400/- per kg in the local market. Poultry dealers and shopkeepers have attributed the increasing prices owing to high-rates of the fodder couple with transportation charges and imposition of multiple taxes. According to market source, the prices have been escalated owing to recent twice unprecedented surge and imposition of multiple taxes in prices of petroleum products

The increase of flour prices has forced the bread maker (nanbais) to sell roti (naan) on Rs15 against the price of Rs10 as 85-kg flour sac has surged at Rs 6800-7000/- in the whole market, while 20-kg bag is selling within range of Rs 1300-1350/- in both wholesale and retail markets.

Likewise, sugar price has also touched a new peak in retail market as some shopkeepers are selling sugar at Rs 105-110 while other at Rs112-115 per kg but the buyers have criticized that the local administration failed to implement official prices in the markets.

Similarly, the survey revealed the prices are still on high side as cooking oil/ghee of different brand/qualities were available within range of Rs 200-250 and Rs 280-300 and Rs 340-360/- per kg/litre in the retail market.

Upward trend in prices of vegetables is witnessed in the local market. The survey revealed that ginger is being sold at Rs 450-480/- per kg against previous Rs 420/- per kg, onion at Rs 70 against previous Rs 50/- per kg, garlic at Rs 200-250/- per kg against the previous Rs 150-180/- per kg. Tomatoes are being sold at Rs 50-60 per kg against the price of Rs 40 per kg in the previous week. Green chili is being sold at Rs 120/- per kg, whereas one-kg lemon was being available at Rs 120/- per kg in the retail market, the survey said. A one-kg cucumber is being sold at Rs 60/- per kg, it added.

According to the survey, arvi at Rs100/- per kg, bitter gourd (Karela) at Rs80/- per kg, ladyfinger at Rs100/- per kg, kado at Rs 80/- per kg, tori at Rs 80/- per kg, cauliflower at Rs 80-100/-, cabbage at Rs 80/- per kg, bringle at Rs 60/- per kg, new seasonal red-potato at Rs 80-90/- and other potatoes available within range of Rs 50-60/- per kg, capsicum at Rs 120/- per kg.

The survey noticed the prices of food grains/ grocery items remained unchanged in the local market. It was revealed that good quality rice (sela) was being sold at Rs 150-160/- per kg, while other qualities were being available within range of Rs 120-130/- and Rs140/- per kg, while toota rice was being sold at Rs 80-90/- per kg.

Likewise, red bean is being sold within range of Rs 180/- and Rs 200-220/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs 200/- per kg, big-size white-channa available at Rs 140/- per kg while small size at Rs 120/- per kg, mash dal was being sold at Rs 260/- per kg, dhoti dal at Rs 220/- per kg, dal masoor at Rs160/- per kg. Dal chilka (green) was available at Rs 160/- while dal chilka (black) was being sold at Rs 220/- per kg.

