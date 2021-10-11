ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -148.16 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,525 Decreased By ▼ -26.76 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,106
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,257,955
76724hr
1.89% positivity
Sindh
462,466
Punjab
435,882
Balochistan
33,072
Islamabad
106,113
KPK
175,735
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ATP chief condemns suicide attack on Kunduz mosque

Recorder Report 11 Oct 2021

PESHAWAR: Chairman Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) Muhammad Faiq Shah has expressed grave concern and sorrow over a suicide attack inside Kunduz mosque in Afghanistan, in which at least 55 people were martyred, dozens of other maimed and terming the bloodiest assault since US troops left the war-ravaged country, as an alarm for Afghan peace and regional countries.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Faiq condemned the cowardice act of terrorism, which was taken place in Kunduz mosque Afghanistan, saying that those people who targeted innocent worshippers and martyred them, they will soon face dire consequences for this heinous and inhuman act.

The ATP chairman said his party prayed for all those people who martyred as well as injured in mosque explosion and fully shared grief with bereaved families. He hoped that sustainable peace will soon be restored in Afghanistan and Afghan people would take benefits from development and prosperity, he added.

Faiq urged the national security institutions and government to revisit the NAP - National Action Plan, which was earlier devised after terrorists' attack on Army Public School in Peshawar, asked to design a concrete strategy to cope with prevailing situation after U.S led troops exit from Afghanistan.

Shah feared that the unrest and instability in neighbouring Afghanistan would directly affect Pakistan along with China, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Iran.

He viewed that Pakistani institutions and government under a better strategy clarified the whole world that they had have incurred huge losses owing to instability, uncertainty and fragile security situations in Afghanistan.

However, he said the Europe, US, Saudi Arabia or other world countries cannot be affected directly from affect from unstable situations in Afghanistan but first Pakistan and rest of regional countries would be fallen prey of the insecurity and volatility on Afghan soil.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Afghanistan Muhammad Faiq Shah ATP chief condemns suicide attack Kunduz mosque 55 people martyred

Comments

Comments are closed.

ATP chief condemns suicide attack on Kunduz mosque

Taxpayers express satisfaction over ATIR order

The man who made Pakistan's defence impregnable dies

IMF board meets for more talks on Georgieva's future

Hundreds detained in IIOJK

PM opens official celebrations of Rabiul Awwal

In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars

Indian minister's son arrested over deaths at farmer protest

Sixteen killed in Russian parachutists' plane crash

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan laid to rest with state honours in Islamabad

PM Imran announces formation of Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority

Read more stories