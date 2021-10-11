ATP chief condemns suicide attack on Kunduz mosque

PESHAWAR: Chairman Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) Muhammad Faiq Shah has expressed grave concern and sorrow over a suicide attack inside Kunduz mosque in Afghanistan, in which at least 55 people were martyred, dozens of other maimed and terming the bloodiest assault since US troops left the war-ravaged country, as an alarm for Afghan peace and regional countries.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Faiq condemned the cowardice act of terrorism, which was taken place in Kunduz mosque Afghanistan, saying that those people who targeted innocent worshippers and martyred them, they will soon face dire consequences for this heinous and inhuman act.

The ATP chairman said his party prayed for all those people who martyred as well as injured in mosque explosion and fully shared grief with bereaved families. He hoped that sustainable peace will soon be restored in Afghanistan and Afghan people would take benefits from development and prosperity, he added.

Faiq urged the national security institutions and government to revisit the NAP - National Action Plan, which was earlier devised after terrorists' attack on Army Public School in Peshawar, asked to design a concrete strategy to cope with prevailing situation after U.S led troops exit from Afghanistan.

Shah feared that the unrest and instability in neighbouring Afghanistan would directly affect Pakistan along with China, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Iran.

He viewed that Pakistani institutions and government under a better strategy clarified the whole world that they had have incurred huge losses owing to instability, uncertainty and fragile security situations in Afghanistan.

However, he said the Europe, US, Saudi Arabia or other world countries cannot be affected directly from affect from unstable situations in Afghanistan but first Pakistan and rest of regional countries would be fallen prey of the insecurity and volatility on Afghan soil.

