Jazz xlr8 powered startup DeafTawk announces global expansion plans

ISLAMABAD: DeafTawk, a startup powered by Jazz xlr8, announced plans to expand its operations globally at a ceremony held to officiate the $250,000 grant it has received under the GSMA Innovation Fund for Assistive Tech. Using this grant, DeafTawk plans to scale up the application and increase its coverage, building the capacity of its interpreters, in order to reach both national and international audiences.

DeafTawk is an online sign language services provider enabling people with hearing impairments and was a part of the third Cohort at the NIC under the premium accelerator program, Jazz xlr8.

An MoU was also signed at the ceremony between DeafTawk and Jazz, Pakistan’s number one 4G operator and the largest internet and broadband service provider. Jazz will provide assistance to DeafTawk in developing strategies to further support the deaf community and assist with the startup’s expansion plans.

DeafTawk after successfully launching its operations in Pakistan and Singapore is expanding its reach to America, Europe and South Asia and will be officially launching in the coming weeks.

The startup to date has 92,000+ beneficiaries, has created 1,100 direct jobs, and has a 25 percent month-on-month revenue growth.