ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -148.16 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,525 Decreased By ▼ -26.76 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,087
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,257,188
95524hr
2.14% positivity
Sindh
462,295
Punjab
435,512
Balochistan
33,069
Islamabad
106,058
KPK
175,584
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Turkish CG sees huge scope in construction sector

Recorder Report 10 Oct 2021

KARACHI: The boom in the construction industry of Pakistan will provide an excellent opportunity for prospective Turkish investors to invest and launch joint ventures with Pakistani businesses.

While speaking as the chief guest at the launching ceremony of the Turkish company, Beta Electric, here, TolgaUçakTurkey’s Consul General of Turkey in Karachi said that during the last three years’ stay in Karachi, he had come to the conclusion that the city provided tremendous opportunity to do business so much so that sky is the limit when one is present in Karachi and plans to do anything.

He said that Turkey had very deep heart-to-heart economic, cultural, and political relations with Pakistan. He said the history of Pakistan-Turkey relations dated back to the Khilafat Movement and the Turkish War of Independence when people in this region had extended extraordinary help to their Turkish brethren doing the struggle to save their country.

He said that bold steps were required to be taken in the economic and business fields to get the maximum benefit out of the historical and close relation between Turkey and Pakistan.

Turkey’s Consul General said the Turkish companies shouldn’t just only invest in Pakistan but also start joint ventures with the Pakistani companies to start manufacturing in the country.

He said the latest joint venture was a very good example of setting up such a business jointly by a Turkish and Pakistani company and its success meant the success of both Turkey and Pakistan.

CEO of A-T Electricals, Tanzeem Taj, sad that it was indeed an immense honour for them to introduce Turkish electrical products in the Pakistani market that were of world-class standard.

He hoped that Pakistani consumers and traders would perform their due role to make Turkish electrical goods successful in the local market.

He said that consumers in Pakistan had trusted the products of his company for the last 30 years as the public would show same level of trust in the case of newly introduced Turkish appliances. The ceremony was also attended by Honourary Consul General of Yemen, Mirza Ikthiar Baig, Chairman of Consumers’ Association of Pakistan, Kaukab Iqbal, A-T Electricals Director Aamir Ahmed and CEO of Beta Electric, HuseyinKonar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

construction sector Turkish Pakistani businesses Turkey’s Consul General

Comments

Comments are closed.

Turkish CG sees huge scope in construction sector

Security beefed up after terror attacks in Afghanistan

I&T: President meets heads of leading firms

Income, ST refunds: OICCI decries FBR's 'double standard'

FBR proposing amendments to Benami laws

Disciplinary proceedings against corrupt taxmen: Inquiry officers who fail to submit reports will face action: FBR

Periodic review of SOEs' working: MoF suggests setting up of CMU in Finance Division

Pandora Papers: 8 retired military officers to face probe

NAO: opposition parties, lawyers' bodies mulling moving court

Rabi-ul-Awwal: PM to inaugurate celebrations today

Georgieva fights to keep IMF role, with decision expected 'very soon'

Read more stories