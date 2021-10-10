Turkish CG sees huge scope in construction sector

KARACHI: The boom in the construction industry of Pakistan will provide an excellent opportunity for prospective Turkish investors to invest and launch joint ventures with Pakistani businesses.

While speaking as the chief guest at the launching ceremony of the Turkish company, Beta Electric, here, TolgaUçakTurkey’s Consul General of Turkey in Karachi said that during the last three years’ stay in Karachi, he had come to the conclusion that the city provided tremendous opportunity to do business so much so that sky is the limit when one is present in Karachi and plans to do anything.

He said that Turkey had very deep heart-to-heart economic, cultural, and political relations with Pakistan. He said the history of Pakistan-Turkey relations dated back to the Khilafat Movement and the Turkish War of Independence when people in this region had extended extraordinary help to their Turkish brethren doing the struggle to save their country.

He said that bold steps were required to be taken in the economic and business fields to get the maximum benefit out of the historical and close relation between Turkey and Pakistan.

Turkey’s Consul General said the Turkish companies shouldn’t just only invest in Pakistan but also start joint ventures with the Pakistani companies to start manufacturing in the country.

He said the latest joint venture was a very good example of setting up such a business jointly by a Turkish and Pakistani company and its success meant the success of both Turkey and Pakistan.

CEO of A-T Electricals, Tanzeem Taj, sad that it was indeed an immense honour for them to introduce Turkish electrical products in the Pakistani market that were of world-class standard.

He hoped that Pakistani consumers and traders would perform their due role to make Turkish electrical goods successful in the local market.

He said that consumers in Pakistan had trusted the products of his company for the last 30 years as the public would show same level of trust in the case of newly introduced Turkish appliances. The ceremony was also attended by Honourary Consul General of Yemen, Mirza Ikthiar Baig, Chairman of Consumers’ Association of Pakistan, Kaukab Iqbal, A-T Electricals Director Aamir Ahmed and CEO of Beta Electric, HuseyinKonar.

