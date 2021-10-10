Zartaj Gul wants ‘Rescue Service’ in Sindh

LAHORE: Terming rescue professionals as ‘valuable asset and pride of the Nation,’ the Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Saturday requested the Government of Sindh to establish ‘Rescue Service’ so that the people from Sindh could also get timely professional emergency care without any discrimination.

Speaking at the prize-distribution ceremony of the 10th National Rescue Challenge here on Saturday, she appreciated the governments of Punjab, KPK, MERC Baluchistan and Gilgit Baltistan for establishing an ‘Emergency Rescue Service’ to rescue the helpless victims of emergencies but unfortunately the system was still missing in Sindh.

Speaking on the occasion, Choice Ufuoma Okoro UN OCHA Head Pakistan said that Rescue 1122 is a world class emergency response system in Punjab province of Pakistan which is providing assistance to other provinces through its Emergency Services Academy. She congratulated the Winner Team of 10th National Rescue Challenge and individual best performers of different events.

