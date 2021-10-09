KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (October 8, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 170.78 170.48 170.26 169.86 169.46 169.06 168.67 EUR 197.33 197.04 196.90 196.63 196.29 195.94 195.61 GBP 232.39 231.99 231.68 231.18 230.62 230.04 229.46 ===========================================================================

