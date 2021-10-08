Buzdar lays foundation stone of Sheranwala Gate flyover

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar laid the foundation stone of the Sheranwala Gate flyover valuing Rs5 billion on Thursday and announced to name it after the patron saint of Lahore, Hazrat Ali Hajveri Data Ganj Bakhsh.

While paying tribute to the rich history, culture and traditions of the historic city of Lahore, he said that Sheranwala Gate is situated in the periphery of historical places like Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore Fort and the Shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA), and the flyover will connect the new and old localities.

According to him, there was a dire need to initiate development work in the walled city and the PTI-led government has taken a lead in this regard. This fourth project was imperative to overcome traffic issues; Lala Shahbaz Qalandar Underpass has been completed, Gulab Devi Underpass will be completed before time and the Shahkam Chowk overhead bridge project was being completed speedily. This government has completed development schemes worth billions of rupees in Lahore.

"Similarly, a new sewerage line was being laid along Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Flyover. The government has saved Rs270 million through transparent tendering and 130,000 vehicles will use the new flyover daily. The LDA will complete this project before time and parking plazas will be constructed around Sherawala Gate, Masti Gate and Ik Moria Pul to park one thousand vehicles," he said.

While giving details of the development work being done by the government, the CM said mother and child block at Ganga Ram Hospital will be completed at a cost of Rs7 billion, a new 1000-bed general hospital will be constructed at Ferozepur Road and 400-bed emergency blocks will be built at Services Hospital, Jinnah Hospital.

"The scope of the Wall City of Lahore Authority has been expanded to the whole of the province and the government has also decided to hand over the control of Badshahi Mosque to the Authority to preserve its historic importance and reparation," he added.

