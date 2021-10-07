People must know how to avail targeted subsidies: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed that a comprehensive awareness programme should be launched to inform the masses about how the targeted subsidies can be availed.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar briefed the prime minister on provision of targeted subsidies to the eligible families under the umbrella of Ehsaas programme on Wednesday.

The prime minister said that the government is aware of the problems faced by the poor due to inflation.

It is for this purpose that targeted subsidies should be provided to the under-privileged segments of the society, he added.

The prime minister said that Kamyab Pakistan, Sehat Sahulat Cards and Ehsaas are the flagship programmes of the government aimed at poverty alleviation and social uplift of the lower segments of the society.

The meeting was told that Ehsaas programme has developed a mobile app in collaboration with the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), which would be used by vendors to provide subsidised items to eligible Ehsaas beneficiaries throughout the country.

The prime minister was further informed that due care has been taken to eliminate chances of misuse of targeted subsidies under the Ehsaas programme.

The briefing was also attended by Minister of Finance Shaukat Tarin, Minister of Defence Pervaiz Khattak, Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry, Governor of State Bank Dr Raza Baqir, president of National Bank and others.

