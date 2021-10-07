ANL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.78%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
ASL 21.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
BOP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.03%)
FCCL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.25%)
FFBL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2%)
FFL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
FNEL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.93%)
GGGL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.43%)
GGL 37.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.63%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.51%)
JSCL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
KAPCO 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.86%)
MDTL 2.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-7.91%)
MLCF 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.7%)
NETSOL 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.75%)
PAEL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.41%)
POWER 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
PRL 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.15%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.25%)
TELE 18.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-5.91%)
TRG 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.78%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 2.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.27%)
BR100 4,624 Decreased By ▼ -58.67 (-1.25%)
BR30 21,967 Decreased By ▼ -400.65 (-1.79%)
KSE100 44,373 Decreased By ▼ -293.34 (-0.66%)
KSE30 17,463 Decreased By ▼ -79.91 (-0.46%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,986
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,253,868
1,21224hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
461,258
Punjab
434,139
Balochistan
33,004
Islamabad
105,839
KPK
175,012
People must know how to avail targeted subsidies: PM

Recorder Report 07 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed that a comprehensive awareness programme should be launched to inform the masses about how the targeted subsidies can be availed.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar briefed the prime minister on provision of targeted subsidies to the eligible families under the umbrella of Ehsaas programme on Wednesday.

The prime minister said that the government is aware of the problems faced by the poor due to inflation.

It is for this purpose that targeted subsidies should be provided to the under-privileged segments of the society, he added.

The prime minister said that Kamyab Pakistan, Sehat Sahulat Cards and Ehsaas are the flagship programmes of the government aimed at poverty alleviation and social uplift of the lower segments of the society.

The meeting was told that Ehsaas programme has developed a mobile app in collaboration with the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), which would be used by vendors to provide subsidised items to eligible Ehsaas beneficiaries throughout the country.

The prime minister was further informed that due care has been taken to eliminate chances of misuse of targeted subsidies under the Ehsaas programme.

The briefing was also attended by Minister of Finance Shaukat Tarin, Minister of Defence Pervaiz Khattak, Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry, Governor of State Bank Dr Raza Baqir, president of National Bank and others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sania Nishtar SAPM Ehsaas Programme Imran Khan NBP Shaukat Tarin Sehat Sahulat cards

