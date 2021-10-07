Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (October 6, 2021). ==================================== BR...
07 Oct 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (October 6, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,635.00
High: 4,701.41
Low: 4,626.82
Net Change: (-) 52.95
Volume ('000): 231,913
Value ('000): 8,252,085
Makt Cap 1,057,238,579,562
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,477.88
NET CH. (-) 147.44
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,289.10
NET CH. (-) 40.16
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,484.50
NET CH. (-) 21.40
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,744.35
NET CH. (+) 7.16
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,666.15
NET CH. (-) 24.49
------------------------------------
As on: 6-October-2021
====================================
