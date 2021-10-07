KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (October 6, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,635.00 High: 4,701.41 Low: 4,626.82 Net Change: (-) 52.95 Volume ('000): 231,913 Value ('000): 8,252,085 Makt Cap 1,057,238,579,562 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,477.88 NET CH. (-) 147.44 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,289.10 NET CH. (-) 40.16 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,484.50 NET CH. (-) 21.40 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,744.35 NET CH. (+) 7.16 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,666.15 NET CH. (-) 24.49 ------------------------------------ As on: 6-October-2021 ====================================

