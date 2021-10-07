Markets
State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates
07 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Wednesday (October 6, 2021).
===========================
US Dollar 170.7706
Pound Sterling 232.3846
Euro 197.9573
Japanese Yen 1.5361
===========================
