State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates

Recorder Report 07 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Wednesday (October 6, 2021).

===========================
US Dollar          170.7706
Pound Sterling     232.3846
Euro               197.9573
Japanese Yen         1.5361
===========================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

