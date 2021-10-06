ANL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
ASL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
BOP 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
FCCL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.07%)
FFBL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.89%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
FNEL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.65%)
GGGL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
GGL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
HUMNL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
JSCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
KAPCO 34.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.57%)
MDTL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.56%)
MLCF 32.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.31%)
NETSOL 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
PACE 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
PAEL 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
PIBTL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
POWER 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.16%)
PRL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.54%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TELE 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
TRG 156.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1%)
UNITY 32.45 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.01%)
WTL 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.42%)
BR100 4,677 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-0.12%)
BR30 22,267 Decreased By ▼ -100.19 (-0.45%)
KSE100 44,649 Decreased By ▼ -17.47 (-0.04%)
KSE30 17,581 Increased By ▲ 37.62 (0.21%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,986
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,253,868
1,21224hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
461,258
Punjab
434,139
Balochistan
33,004
Islamabad
105,839
KPK
175,012
Australia shares nearly flat as financials' losses offset tech, healthcare gains

Reuters 06 Oct 2021

Australian shares were largely unchanged on Wednesday, as losses in blue-chip banks offset the rally in healthcare and technology stocks, following strong overnight gains on the Wall Street.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was marginally up at 7,248.2 by 0019 GMT, after rising as much as 0.4% to 7,279.4.

Overnight, US stocks finished sharply higher, reclaiming some of the losses they had suffered in the prior session, after tech stocks rebounded as investors awaited monthly payrolls data later this week.

Australian technology stocks rose 2.2%, their best jump in two weeks.

Australia shares slip ahead of RBA rate decision, tech top drag

Buy-now-pay-later giant Afterpay Ltd advanced 4.5%, followed by Xero Ltd, gaining 2.4%.

Healthcare stocks climbed 1.9%. Heavyweights CSL Ltd and Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd were up 1.3% and 0.5% respectively.

Energy stocks jumped as much as 1.6% to their highest since Jan. 22 after oil prices jumped on Tuesday, with US crude hitting its highest since 2014 and Brent futures climbing to a three-year high.

Santos Ltd, up 2.9%, led gains on the subindex, followed by Oil Search, jumping 2.5%.

Miners climbed 0.4% led by De Grey Mining Ltd , up 6.6%, followed by Australian Strategic Materials (Holdings) Ltd, gaining 6.1?%.

On the other hand, financials fell 0.6%, weighing on the benchmark. Top losers in the index were Magellan Financial Group, down 4.5%, followed by Netwealth Group Ltd , slipping 1.9%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.2% to 13,230.1.

The country's central bank raised interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, the first rate hike by the bank in seven years, in a widely expected move aimed at putting a lid on rising inflation and cooling its hot economy.

Elsewhere, S&P 500 E-minis futures were down 0.1%, while Japan's Nikkei was up 1.09%.

