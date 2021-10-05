ANL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-7.46%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.02%)
ASL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.87%)
BOP 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.7%)
BYCO 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.2%)
FFBL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
FFL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.82%)
FNEL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.35%)
GGGL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.96%)
GGL 38.89 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.86%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
JSCL 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.68%)
KAPCO 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.6%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
MDTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.69%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.13%)
NETSOL 128.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.46%)
PACE 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.43%)
PAEL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-4.62%)
PIBTL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
POWER 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.57%)
PRL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.75%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 44.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-4.49%)
TELE 19.62 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.5%)
TRG 158.33 Decreased By ▼ -6.17 (-3.75%)
UNITY 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.75%)
WTL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.42%)
BR100 4,683 Decreased By ▼ -52.13 (-1.1%)
BR30 22,367 Decreased By ▼ -588.89 (-2.57%)
KSE100 44,667 Decreased By ▼ -377.93 (-0.84%)
KSE30 17,543 Decreased By ▼ -140.87 (-0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,947
5424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,252,656
1,30824hr
2.67% positivity
Sindh
460,748
Punjab
433,687
Balochistan
32,992
Islamabad
105,801
KPK
174,841
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

British ex-soldier arrested by Taliban flies out of Kabul

AFP 05 Oct 2021

LONDON: A British former soldier who was detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan has flown out of Kabul with UK officials, a diplomatic source told AFP on Tuesday.

Ben Slater, 37, departed on a flight to Doha with top British envoys who had visited for talks with senior Taliban officials.

The Sun tabloid reported that Slater's evacuation was directly supervised by the British defence minister Ben Wallace.

Slater, a former soldier in the Royal Military Police, runs a chain of NGOs in Afghanistan, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Taliban briefly detained him last month as he was trying to evacuate his 400 Afghan staff overland to Pakistan after failing to secure places for them on a British airlift.

He was questioned over why single women were staying in hotels without husbands.

UK envoy holds Kabul talks with Taliban leaders

Taliban then released Slater but said he could only take one staff member across the land border while ordering the others to return to Kabul.

Slater urged the Foreign Office in London to help evacuate his staff from the country after a "complete disaster" at the border.

Afghanistan Ben Slater British envoys

Comments

1000 characters

British ex-soldier arrested by Taliban flies out of Kabul

PM Imran calls on UN to stop 'illicit flow of money from poor to richer capitals'

MoC shifts blame for rising imports to other quarters

Maryam moves IHC for annulment of Avenfield case verdict

Pakistan Army's top brass reviews evolving regional security situation

Pakistan's rupee stable at 170.8 against US dollar

KSE-100 down 0.84% as commodity prices weigh in on sentiment

Oil strikes new peaks, boosting European equities

Police baton-charge, arrest doctors protesting outside PMC in Islamabad

UK envoy holds Kabul talks with Taliban leaders

Read more stories