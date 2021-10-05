ANL 21.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.51%)
ASC 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.12%)
ASL 21.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.36%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BYCO 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
FCCL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.91%)
FFBL 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
FFL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
FNEL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
GGGL 19.73 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (6.08%)
GGL 40.64 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (7.48%)
HUMNL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
JSCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.41%)
KAPCO 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.6%)
KEL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.25%)
MDTL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.08%)
MLCF 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.13%)
NETSOL 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.5%)
PACE 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.46%)
PAEL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.56%)
PIBTL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
POWER 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
PRL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.17%)
TELE 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.47%)
TRG 163.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.49%)
UNITY 32.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.25%)
WTL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.02%)
BR100 4,725 Decreased By ▼ -9.8 (-0.21%)
BR30 22,841 Decreased By ▼ -115.65 (-0.5%)
KSE100 44,925 Decreased By ▼ -119.82 (-0.27%)
KSE30 17,640 Decreased By ▼ -44.13 (-0.25%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,947
5424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,252,656
1,30824hr
2.67% positivity
Sindh
460,748
Punjab
433,687
Balochistan
32,992
Islamabad
105,801
KPK
174,841
Australia's trade surplus surges to record highs in Aug

Reuters 05 Oct 2021

SYDNEY: Australia's trade surplus unexpectedly widened to a record in August as strength in liquefied natural gas and coal exports more than offset a pullback in iron ore prices, a windfall to mining profits and tax receipts.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Tuesday showed the surplus on international trade jumped to A$15.1 billion ($11.0 billion) in August, from A$12.7 billion the month before.

That was the highest on record and well above forecasts of A$10.3 billion.

Australian Bureau of Statistics Australia's trade surplus

