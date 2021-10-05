Australia's trade surplus surges to record highs in Aug

SYDNEY: Australia's trade surplus unexpectedly widened to a record in August as strength in liquefied natural gas and coal exports more than offset a pullback in iron ore prices, a windfall to mining profits and tax receipts.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Tuesday showed the surplus on international trade jumped to A$15.1 billion ($11.0 billion) in August, from A$12.7 billion the month before.

That was the highest on record and well above forecasts of A$10.3 billion.