Opinion

Tabish Gauhar quits govt

Sania Khan 05 Oct 2021

This is apropos a Business Recorder news item "Former SAPM Tabish talks of 'sniper attacks' from within govt itself" carried by the newspaper on Sunday. A visibly embittered Tabish Gauhar has spoken about his days in the government as a special assistant to prime minister on both power and petroleum, explaining problems and issues in great detail. His observations appear to be quite reasonable, practical and sensible. In other words, he has attempted to lay bare the weaknesses and flaws that have been characterizing Prime Minister Imran's approach to governance. I would request him to answer a question whether technocrats in a government can solve the problems that have already ruined the careers of elected people. He must tell us the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.

Sania Khan (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sania Khan

