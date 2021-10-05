A sessions court in Lahore indicts Mufti Aziz, five sons

LAHORE: A sessions court on Monday indicted former Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI) leader Mufti Azizur Rehman and his five sons in a case of sexually abusing a student of his madressa.

The cleric and his sons including Ataur Rehman, Attiqur Rehman, Latifur Rehman, Altafur Rehman and Wasiur Rehman pleaded not guilty and decided to contest trial.

The court directed the police to present prosecution witnesses on October 18.

Mufti Aziz was produced before the court who denied the charges and decided to face the trial. North Cantonment police had registered the FIR on charges of sexual assault and criminal intimidation against Mufti Rehman on the complaint of Sabir Shah, the student of Jamia Manzoorul Islam, Cantonment.

In his complaint, the student alleged that Mufti Aziz got him and another student expelled on the charge of cheating in examinations of Wafaqul Madaris for three years. The student had shared a video clip of the sexual assault as a proof some days ago with police and the administration of the seminary. He claimed that the cleric sought sexual favours for restoration of his name and he had no option but to submit to his demand. On the other side, the cleric rejected the allegations as bogus a. He alleged that the complainant was hand in glove with his opponents at the seminary. He also called the video of the alleged incident as doctored. The cleric went into hiding after the registration of the case as police had arrested him from Mianwali.

