ANL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.92%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
ASL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.93%)
BOP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.2%)
FCCL 17.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.8%)
FFBL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.3%)
FNEL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (12.72%)
GGGL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (7.02%)
GGL 37.81 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.57%)
HUMNL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
JSCL 20.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.2%)
KAPCO 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
MDTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.71%)
NETSOL 133.00 Increased By ▲ 9.00 (7.26%)
PACE 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.71%)
PAEL 29.25 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.28%)
PIBTL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.69%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.9%)
TELE 19.33 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (6.8%)
TRG 164.50 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (2.88%)
UNITY 32.05 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.32%)
WTL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.76%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 28.44 (0.6%)
BR30 22,956 Increased By ▲ 394.97 (1.75%)
KSE100 45,045 Increased By ▲ 172.8 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,684 Increased By ▲ 75.86 (0.43%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,893
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,251,348
1,49024hr
2.84% positivity
Sindh
460,111
Punjab
433,286
Balochistan
32,981
Islamabad
105,733
KPK
174,671
TCP tendering to buy 50,000 tonnes of sugar

Reuters 05 Oct 2021

HAMBURG: Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has issued a new international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of white sugar, European traders said on Monday. The deadline for submission of price offers is Oct. 6.

The Pakistani government in 2020 approved sugar imports to meet a shortage as production fell below consumption levels.

The TCP has issued a series of tenders in recent months. No purchase has yet been reported in the TCP's previous tender for 50,000 tonnes of sugar which closed on Sept. 29.

Specifications in the new tender have been changed to medium to fine grade granular sugar which should open up more possible supply origins, traders said.

Sugar Trading Corporation of Pakistan sugar imports

