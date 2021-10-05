TCP tendering to buy 50,000 tonnes of sugar

HAMBURG: Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has issued a new international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of white sugar, European traders said on Monday. The deadline for submission of price offers is Oct. 6.

The Pakistani government in 2020 approved sugar imports to meet a shortage as production fell below consumption levels.

The TCP has issued a series of tenders in recent months. No purchase has yet been reported in the TCP's previous tender for 50,000 tonnes of sugar which closed on Sept. 29.

Specifications in the new tender have been changed to medium to fine grade granular sugar which should open up more possible supply origins, traders said.